All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 995 W Calle De Cielo.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
995 W Calle De Cielo
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 AM

995 W Calle De Cielo

995 Calle Del Cielo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

995 Calle Del Cielo, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This well maintained two story condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 830 square feet of living space. The unit offers new laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs as well as central heating and AC. The master bedroom includes a spacious a walk-in closet. The unit also comes with an assigned carport parking space with storage storage space, a community laundry room and is close to the community pool. Asking for a 1 year lease, $1,500 per month with a security deposit. Inquire about pet policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 995 W Calle De Cielo have any available units?
995 W Calle De Cielo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 995 W Calle De Cielo have?
Some of 995 W Calle De Cielo's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 995 W Calle De Cielo currently offering any rent specials?
995 W Calle De Cielo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 995 W Calle De Cielo pet-friendly?
Yes, 995 W Calle De Cielo is pet friendly.
Does 995 W Calle De Cielo offer parking?
Yes, 995 W Calle De Cielo offers parking.
Does 995 W Calle De Cielo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 995 W Calle De Cielo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 995 W Calle De Cielo have a pool?
Yes, 995 W Calle De Cielo has a pool.
Does 995 W Calle De Cielo have accessible units?
No, 995 W Calle De Cielo does not have accessible units.
Does 995 W Calle De Cielo have units with dishwashers?
No, 995 W Calle De Cielo does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 995 W Calle De Cielo have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 995 W Calle De Cielo has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAzusa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Azusa 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine