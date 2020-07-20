995 W Calle De Cielo

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This well maintained two story condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 830 square feet of living space. The unit offers new laminate flooring downstairs, new carpet upstairs as well as central heating and AC. The master bedroom includes a spacious a walk-in closet. The unit also comes with an assigned carport parking space with storage storage space, a community laundry room and is close to the community pool. Asking for a 1 year lease, $1,500 per month with a security deposit. Inquire about pet policy.