859 E Promenade C

Beautiful 3 BD 2 BA in Rosedale Community - Property Id: 215859



Well Kept!! built in 2014. -2 Stories ,3 beds + 2.5 baths and attached 2 car garage. Features wood floors, freshly interior paint throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. This master suite has granite counter top as well as in hallway bathroom. Master suite with walk in closet. 10 neighborhood parks, private community recreation center with club house, fitness center, pool and walking trails to the San Gabriel Foothills. A few minutes to Target & Costco for shopping. Easy access to Fwy 210.

Walking distances to Metro Gold Line

No Pets Allowed



