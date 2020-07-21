All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 859 E Promenade C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
859 E Promenade C
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

859 E Promenade C

859 E Promenade · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

859 E Promenade, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 BD 2 BA in Rosedale Community - Property Id: 215859

Well Kept!! built in 2014. -2 Stories ,3 beds + 2.5 baths and attached 2 car garage. Features wood floors, freshly interior paint throughout, granite counter tops in the kitchen and stainless steel appliances. This master suite has granite counter top as well as in hallway bathroom. Master suite with walk in closet. 10 neighborhood parks, private community recreation center with club house, fitness center, pool and walking trails to the San Gabriel Foothills. A few minutes to Target & Costco for shopping. Easy access to Fwy 210.
Walking distances to Metro Gold Line
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/215859
Property Id 215859

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5513930)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 859 E Promenade C have any available units?
859 E Promenade C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 859 E Promenade C have?
Some of 859 E Promenade C's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 859 E Promenade C currently offering any rent specials?
859 E Promenade C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 859 E Promenade C pet-friendly?
No, 859 E Promenade C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 859 E Promenade C offer parking?
Yes, 859 E Promenade C offers parking.
Does 859 E Promenade C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 859 E Promenade C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 859 E Promenade C have a pool?
Yes, 859 E Promenade C has a pool.
Does 859 E Promenade C have accessible units?
No, 859 E Promenade C does not have accessible units.
Does 859 E Promenade C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 859 E Promenade C has units with dishwashers.
Does 859 E Promenade C have units with air conditioning?
No, 859 E Promenade C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAzusa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Azusa 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine