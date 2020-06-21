826 E Mckeller Court

Amenities
This luxury home offering breathtaking city light views and mountain views from its spectacular location This luxurious 6 bedroom 5.5 Bathroom home features • Great Room • First Floor Bedroom Suite • Chef’s Kitchen • Extra Large Granite Kitchen Counter • Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel Appliance • Upstairs Bonus Room • Volume Ceilings • Recessed Lighting Throughout • 2 car garage • Large master bath tub and walk in closets • Designer selected wood flooring downstairs. • Glass doors off of Living Room that lead to a covered outdoor patio • With over 7767 sqft back yard • *** Homeowners enjoy a stunning new home in San Gabriel Valley along with Rosedale’s recreational, social lifestyle. Private amenities at The Resort include a state-of-the-art fitness center, junior Olympic-size swimming pool, spa and wading pool. An extensive trail system for hiking and biking is also easily accessible. ** Metro Gold Station at Azusa and readily accessible to the I-10 and 210 corridors with connections to Pasadena and downtown LA.