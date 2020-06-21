All apartments in Azusa
Azusa, CA
826 E Mckeller Court
826 E Mckeller Court

826 E Mckeller Ct · No Longer Available
Azusa
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location

826 E Mckeller Ct, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
new construction
This luxury home offering breathtaking city light views and mountain views from its spectacular location This luxurious 6 bedroom 5.5 Bathroom home features • Great Room • First Floor Bedroom Suite • Chef’s Kitchen • Extra Large Granite Kitchen Counter • Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel Appliance • Upstairs Bonus Room • Volume Ceilings • Recessed Lighting Throughout • 2 car garage • Large master bath tub and walk in closets • Designer selected wood flooring downstairs. • Glass doors off of Living Room that lead to a covered outdoor patio • With over 7767 sqft back yard • *** Homeowners enjoy a stunning new home in San Gabriel Valley along with Rosedale’s recreational, social lifestyle. Private amenities at The Resort include a state-of-the-art fitness center, junior Olympic-size swimming pool, spa and wading pool. An extensive trail system for hiking and biking is also easily accessible. ** Metro Gold Station at Azusa and readily accessible to the I-10 and 210 corridors with connections to Pasadena and downtown LA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 E Mckeller Court have any available units?
826 E Mckeller Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 826 E Mckeller Court have?
Some of 826 E Mckeller Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 E Mckeller Court currently offering any rent specials?
826 E Mckeller Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 E Mckeller Court pet-friendly?
No, 826 E Mckeller Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 826 E Mckeller Court offer parking?
Yes, 826 E Mckeller Court does offer parking.
Does 826 E Mckeller Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 826 E Mckeller Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 E Mckeller Court have a pool?
Yes, 826 E Mckeller Court has a pool.
Does 826 E Mckeller Court have accessible units?
No, 826 E Mckeller Court does not have accessible units.
Does 826 E Mckeller Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 826 E Mckeller Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 826 E Mckeller Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 E Mckeller Court does not have units with air conditioning.
