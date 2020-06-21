826 E Mckeller Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub new construction

This luxury home offering breathtaking city light views and mountain views from its spectacular location This luxurious 6 bedroom 5.5 Bathroom home features • Great Room • First Floor Bedroom Suite • Chef’s Kitchen • Extra Large Granite Kitchen Counter • Kitchen Aid Stainless Steel Appliance • Upstairs Bonus Room • Volume Ceilings • Recessed Lighting Throughout • 2 car garage • Large master bath tub and walk in closets • Designer selected wood flooring downstairs. • Glass doors off of Living Room that lead to a covered outdoor patio • With over 7767 sqft back yard • *** Homeowners enjoy a stunning new home in San Gabriel Valley along with Rosedale’s recreational, social lifestyle. Private amenities at The Resort include a state-of-the-art fitness center, junior Olympic-size swimming pool, spa and wading pool. An extensive trail system for hiking and biking is also easily accessible. ** Metro Gold Station at Azusa and readily accessible to the I-10 and 210 corridors with connections to Pasadena and downtown LA.