Azusa, CA
800 E Promenade
Last updated October 24 2019 at 3:27 AM

800 E Promenade

800 E Promenade · No Longer Available
Location

800 E Promenade, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

new construction
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Immaculate townhouse in the fantastic development of Rosedale located in the foothills of the San Gabriel mountains. With upscale amenities including multiple pools, recreational centers, meeting rooms, spa, children's wading area, barbecue and outdoor fireplace, it is a self contained living neighborhood. Unobstructed views of the mountains with a newly constructed park directly across the street, the property is one of the more preferred units. Steps away from the new Gold Line, this executiveunit would satisfy the most particular of guests.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 E Promenade have any available units?
800 E Promenade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 800 E Promenade have?
Some of 800 E Promenade's amenities include new construction, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 E Promenade currently offering any rent specials?
800 E Promenade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 E Promenade pet-friendly?
No, 800 E Promenade is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 800 E Promenade offer parking?
Yes, 800 E Promenade offers parking.
Does 800 E Promenade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 E Promenade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 E Promenade have a pool?
Yes, 800 E Promenade has a pool.
Does 800 E Promenade have accessible units?
No, 800 E Promenade does not have accessible units.
Does 800 E Promenade have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 E Promenade does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 E Promenade have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 E Promenade does not have units with air conditioning.
