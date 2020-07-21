647 E Boxwood

Amenities

Beautiful newer home located in the finest master-planned Community of Rosedale. Besides, the house is right in front of a playground and park. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 baths and upstairs loft can be converted to a 5th bedroom. One bedroom downstairs with full bath and a powder room. Gourmet kitchen is upgraded with Caesar Stone polished quartz counter top, wood cabinets, breakfast counter top, newer Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Spacious Family room, open dinner area and French doors leading out to the grassy backyard. Hardwood floors throuhghout at downstairs and hypoallergenic carpet upstairs. Laundry room upstairs, a loft, 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and luxurious master bedroom suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower and walk-in closet. This newer home has dual-pane windows with wood shutter, dual air conditioning for upstairs and downstairs. Beautiful fully landscaped front and back yard. 2 car attached garage. Rosedale community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool, spa, playground and 10 neighborhood parks. Refrigerator & Dryer to be included in the rent.