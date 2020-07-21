All apartments in Azusa
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

647 E Boxwood

647 Boxwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

647 Boxwood Lane, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful newer home located in the finest master-planned Community of Rosedale. Besides, the house is right in front of a playground and park. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 & 1/2 baths and upstairs loft can be converted to a 5th bedroom. One bedroom downstairs with full bath and a powder room. Gourmet kitchen is upgraded with Caesar Stone polished quartz counter top, wood cabinets, breakfast counter top, newer Whirlpool stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Spacious Family room, open dinner area and French doors leading out to the grassy backyard. Hardwood floors throuhghout at downstairs and hypoallergenic carpet upstairs. Laundry room upstairs, a loft, 2 bedrooms 1 full bath and luxurious master bedroom suite with dual vanities, soaking tub, glass enclosed shower and walk-in closet. This newer home has dual-pane windows with wood shutter, dual air conditioning for upstairs and downstairs. Beautiful fully landscaped front and back yard. 2 car attached garage. Rosedale community has clubhouse, fitness center, pool, spa, playground and 10 neighborhood parks. Refrigerator & Dryer to be included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 647 E Boxwood have any available units?
647 E Boxwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 647 E Boxwood have?
Some of 647 E Boxwood's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 E Boxwood currently offering any rent specials?
647 E Boxwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 E Boxwood pet-friendly?
No, 647 E Boxwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 647 E Boxwood offer parking?
Yes, 647 E Boxwood offers parking.
Does 647 E Boxwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 647 E Boxwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 E Boxwood have a pool?
Yes, 647 E Boxwood has a pool.
Does 647 E Boxwood have accessible units?
No, 647 E Boxwood does not have accessible units.
Does 647 E Boxwood have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 E Boxwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 647 E Boxwood have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 647 E Boxwood has units with air conditioning.
