Azusa, CA
308 N Soldano Avenue
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

308 N Soldano Avenue

308 North Soldano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

308 North Soldano Avenue, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
location, Location, Location!!!!!!!!!!!!This is a must see!!!!!!!!!!!!!! **NEW CONSTRUCTION** Fabulous complete from the ground up brand new Duplex on a quiet street of Azusa. Back unit is 4 bedrooms ,3.5 bathroom and 2 master suits. unit have shaker style kitchens featuring stainless steel hoods, dishwashers, sinks and faucets along with beautiful quartz counters. Gorgeous new bathrooms with baths/showers finished in beautiful veined tiles and chrome fixtures. Laminate flooring throughout. First floor has large open floor plan. Living/dining room is perfect for entertaining!! Upstairs is 2 huge master bedroom with walking closet and bathroom, and other two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom. Both units has it own 2 car garage. Equipped with central heating and air conditioning. Each unit has washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful landscape with a totally private big backyard fenced all around. Centrally located with easy access to freeways. You can appreciate a beautiful view of Azusa Mountains .They will love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 N Soldano Avenue have any available units?
308 N Soldano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 308 N Soldano Avenue have?
Some of 308 N Soldano Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 N Soldano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 N Soldano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 N Soldano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 308 N Soldano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 308 N Soldano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 308 N Soldano Avenue offers parking.
Does 308 N Soldano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 N Soldano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 N Soldano Avenue have a pool?
No, 308 N Soldano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 308 N Soldano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 N Soldano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 N Soldano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 308 N Soldano Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 308 N Soldano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 308 N Soldano Avenue has units with air conditioning.
