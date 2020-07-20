308 N Soldano Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

location, Location, Location!!!!!!!!!!!!This is a must see!!!!!!!!!!!!!! **NEW CONSTRUCTION** Fabulous complete from the ground up brand new Duplex on a quiet street of Azusa. Back unit is 4 bedrooms ,3.5 bathroom and 2 master suits. unit have shaker style kitchens featuring stainless steel hoods, dishwashers, sinks and faucets along with beautiful quartz counters. Gorgeous new bathrooms with baths/showers finished in beautiful veined tiles and chrome fixtures. Laminate flooring throughout. First floor has large open floor plan. Living/dining room is perfect for entertaining!! Upstairs is 2 huge master bedroom with walking closet and bathroom, and other two spacious bedrooms that share a bathroom. Both units has it own 2 car garage. Equipped with central heating and air conditioning. Each unit has washer/dryer hookups. Beautiful landscape with a totally private big backyard fenced all around. Centrally located with easy access to freeways. You can appreciate a beautiful view of Azusa Mountains .They will love it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!