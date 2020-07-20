273 Monroe Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage tennis court

Home Sweet Home! - A Covered Courtyard with White Vinyl Fencing Welcomes You to This fantastic home Which is Upgraded Throughout. Matching Granite in Entry and Kitchen and Fireplace. It has a beautiful Wood Mantle and Laminate Wood Floors. Updated kitchen, Newer Appliances, to complete this Spacious Kitchen. Dining Room and Breakfast Counter Downstairs with Oversized Half Bath. Upstairs, Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet and Full Bath with Extra Closet Space off the Bath. Second Bedroom and a Loft area Overlooks the Living Room/Kitchen with a full bathroom. The Dining Room Could Easily Be used for a third Bedroom. Oversized Two Car Garage with Laundry.

Close to Hiking and Bike Trails and Azusa Pacific University. Community Pool and Tennis Courts onsite.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5024587)