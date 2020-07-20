All apartments in Azusa
273 Monroe Ct

273 Monroe Court · No Longer Available
Location

273 Monroe Court, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Home Sweet Home! - A Covered Courtyard with White Vinyl Fencing Welcomes You to This fantastic home Which is Upgraded Throughout. Matching Granite in Entry and Kitchen and Fireplace. It has a beautiful Wood Mantle and Laminate Wood Floors. Updated kitchen, Newer Appliances, to complete this Spacious Kitchen. Dining Room and Breakfast Counter Downstairs with Oversized Half Bath. Upstairs, Master Bedroom Has Vaulted Ceilings, Walk in Closet and Full Bath with Extra Closet Space off the Bath. Second Bedroom and a Loft area Overlooks the Living Room/Kitchen with a full bathroom. The Dining Room Could Easily Be used for a third Bedroom. Oversized Two Car Garage with Laundry.
Close to Hiking and Bike Trails and Azusa Pacific University. Community Pool and Tennis Courts onsite.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5024587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 273 Monroe Ct have any available units?
273 Monroe Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 273 Monroe Ct have?
Some of 273 Monroe Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 273 Monroe Ct currently offering any rent specials?
273 Monroe Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 273 Monroe Ct pet-friendly?
No, 273 Monroe Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 273 Monroe Ct offer parking?
Yes, 273 Monroe Ct offers parking.
Does 273 Monroe Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 273 Monroe Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 273 Monroe Ct have a pool?
Yes, 273 Monroe Ct has a pool.
Does 273 Monroe Ct have accessible units?
No, 273 Monroe Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 273 Monroe Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 273 Monroe Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 273 Monroe Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 273 Monroe Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
