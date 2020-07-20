All apartments in Azusa
159 N Saldano Avenue

159 N Soldano Ave · No Longer Available
Location

159 N Soldano Ave, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Two homes on one lot and this is the second unit. This home is built in 2017.this unit has 4 bedrooms, all bedrooms up with carpet. Beautiful open floor plan lots of windows.The light and bright, Well kept unit, stainless steel double sink in the kitchen with white countertops and shaker style kitchen cabinets, Separate dining space with the door opening to the backyard. The main floor has tiles and laminated flooring. Recessed lights in all rooms. Central air and Heating. Two car attached garage, laundry in the garage. Both the units share a long driveway. No pets, no smokers, good credit. Each unit has its own utility meters.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 N Saldano Avenue have any available units?
159 N Saldano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 159 N Saldano Avenue have?
Some of 159 N Saldano Avenue's amenities include garage, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 N Saldano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
159 N Saldano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 N Saldano Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 159 N Saldano Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Azusa.
Does 159 N Saldano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 159 N Saldano Avenue offers parking.
Does 159 N Saldano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 N Saldano Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 N Saldano Avenue have a pool?
No, 159 N Saldano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 159 N Saldano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 159 N Saldano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 159 N Saldano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 N Saldano Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 N Saldano Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 159 N Saldano Avenue has units with air conditioning.
