159 N Saldano Avenue

Amenities

garage stainless steel air conditioning carpet range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Two homes on one lot and this is the second unit. This home is built in 2017.this unit has 4 bedrooms, all bedrooms up with carpet. Beautiful open floor plan lots of windows.The light and bright, Well kept unit, stainless steel double sink in the kitchen with white countertops and shaker style kitchen cabinets, Separate dining space with the door opening to the backyard. The main floor has tiles and laminated flooring. Recessed lights in all rooms. Central air and Heating. Two car attached garage, laundry in the garage. Both the units share a long driveway. No pets, no smokers, good credit. Each unit has its own utility meters.