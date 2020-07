Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included parking air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities parking internet access

Furnished Large Master Bedroom (With Private Entrance) For Rent in House in Azusa, CA.



Comes with ready to sleep in bed, 4K HDTV, and dresser. Move-in ready!



All Utilities Included (Light, Water, Trash, and Internet).



Access to Living Room, Kitchen, and Laundry.



Restroom shared with one other housemate.



In-Unit AC Included!



Private Parking in Driveway Available!



First Month Rent ($1150) Required for Move In.



Month to month lease.