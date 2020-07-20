1102 W Calle Del Sol

Amenities

This quaint two story condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 758 square feet of living space. The grounds are green and well maintained. The home offers laminate flooring throughout. Granite counters can be found in the kitchen and bathroom. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and vanity area. The home also offers a covered carport with storage.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Azusa Unified School District

UTILITIES: Trash and Water Included Tenant Responsible for all other Utilities

PET POLICY: No Pets