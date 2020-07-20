All apartments in Azusa
Find more places like 1102 W Calle Del Sol.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Azusa, CA
/
1102 W Calle Del Sol
Last updated May 7 2019 at 1:44 AM

1102 W Calle Del Sol

1102 W Calle Del Sol · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Azusa
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

1102 W Calle Del Sol, Azusa, CA 91702
Azusa

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
This quaint two story condo offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bath and 758 square feet of living space. The grounds are green and well maintained. The home offers laminate flooring throughout. Granite counters can be found in the kitchen and bathroom. The master bedroom offers a walk-in closet and vanity area. The home also offers a covered carport with storage.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Azusa Unified School District
UTILITIES: Trash and Water Included Tenant Responsible for all other Utilities
PET POLICY: No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 W Calle Del Sol have any available units?
1102 W Calle Del Sol doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Azusa, CA.
What amenities does 1102 W Calle Del Sol have?
Some of 1102 W Calle Del Sol's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 W Calle Del Sol currently offering any rent specials?
1102 W Calle Del Sol is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 W Calle Del Sol pet-friendly?
Yes, 1102 W Calle Del Sol is pet friendly.
Does 1102 W Calle Del Sol offer parking?
Yes, 1102 W Calle Del Sol offers parking.
Does 1102 W Calle Del Sol have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 W Calle Del Sol does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 W Calle Del Sol have a pool?
No, 1102 W Calle Del Sol does not have a pool.
Does 1102 W Calle Del Sol have accessible units?
No, 1102 W Calle Del Sol does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 W Calle Del Sol have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 W Calle Del Sol does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 W Calle Del Sol have units with air conditioning?
No, 1102 W Calle Del Sol does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tribeca
200 S Azusa Ave #1
Azusa, CA 91702

Similar Pages

Azusa 1 BedroomsAzusa 2 Bedrooms
Azusa 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAzusa Accessible Apartments
Azusa Apartments with Hardwood Floors

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CASan Gabriel, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CA
Home Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CASan Marino, CADuarte, CADiamond Bar, CABeverly Hills, CAWestmont, CASun Village, CAFlorence-Graham, CASignal Hill, CACompton, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Azusa Pacific UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine