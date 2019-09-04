All apartments in Avocado Heights
Find more places like 13838 Arlista Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Avocado Heights, CA
/
13838 Arlista Street
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:07 AM

13838 Arlista Street

13838 Arlista Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13838 Arlista Street, Avocado Heights, CA 91746
Avocado Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home move in ready! Settled on a quiet cul de sac street! Large backyard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13838 Arlista Street have any available units?
13838 Arlista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Avocado Heights, CA.
Is 13838 Arlista Street currently offering any rent specials?
13838 Arlista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13838 Arlista Street pet-friendly?
No, 13838 Arlista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avocado Heights.
Does 13838 Arlista Street offer parking?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not offer parking.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have a pool?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have a pool.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have accessible units?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAHacienda Heights, CAEl Monte, CABaldwin Park, CAWhittier, CAPico Rivera, CATemple City, CA
Arcadia, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CAMontebello, CARowland Heights, CACovina, CASan Gabriel, CAMonrovia, CASanta Fe Springs, CAAzusa, CAMonterey Park, CAEast San Gabriel, CADuarte, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles