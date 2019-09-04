Rent Calculator
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13838 Arlista Street
13838 Arlista Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13838 Arlista Street, Avocado Heights, CA 91746
Avocado Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Lovely spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home move in ready! Settled on a quiet cul de sac street! Large backyard for entertaining.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13838 Arlista Street have any available units?
13838 Arlista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Avocado Heights, CA
.
Is 13838 Arlista Street currently offering any rent specials?
13838 Arlista Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13838 Arlista Street pet-friendly?
No, 13838 Arlista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Avocado Heights
.
Does 13838 Arlista Street offer parking?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not offer parking.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have a pool?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have a pool.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have accessible units?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13838 Arlista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13838 Arlista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
