/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:23 PM
73 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1641 Oriole Avenue
1641 Oriole Avenue, Ashland, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1641 Oriole Avenue in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E. Lewelling Blvd.
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1700 sqft
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for
Results within 1 mile of Ashland
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 05:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cherryland
165 Cherry Way, Hayward, CA 94541
165 Cherry Way, Cherryland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1300 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef781534299601193fe5df7 This 1300 square foot townhouse home has 3 bedrooms and 2.0 bathrooms. It is located at 165 Cherry Way Hayward, California. (RLNE5895708)
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
15941 Via Media
15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
3976 Clara Lee Lane
3976 Clara Lee Ln, Castro Valley, CA
Available 08/01/20 Like New Castro Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 12718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/12718 Property Id 12718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5922748)
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Eden
27759 Del Norte Ct
27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA
4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256 Spacious Town Home for Rent! **4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt ** Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
North Stonehurst
10824 Apricot St
10824 Apricot Street, Oakland, CA
Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom House Located in the North Stonehurst District (817) - 10824 Apricot St, Oakland, CA 94603 * 4 Bed, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - TOWNHOUSE W/SPACIOUS INTERIOR & UPDATED FLOORING! - 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Hayward, CA 94541 3BD/3.5BA - Townhouse $2,995.00/month Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3.5 Sq Ft. 1,853 Parking 2 Car Garage Deposit $2,995.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
5841 Blue Bird Court
5841 Blue Bird Court, Castro Valley, CA
Nestled in the coveted hilltop community of Briar Ridge, this spectacular Castro Valley home offers 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
752 City Walk Place
752 City Walk Place, Hayward, CA
This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below.
1 of 23
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Knoll Golf Links
8124 Greenly Dr.
8124 Greenly Drive, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Remolded Home with Additional Large Detached In-Law/Office Space, Ample Parking and Storage - Remodeled 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath home offering hardwood floors, updated kitchen and large light and bright family room, central heat and A/C.
1 of 16
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
18505 Mesa Verde Way
18505 Mesa Verde Way, Castro Valley, CA
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley.
1 of 21
Last updated April 1 at 05:55 AM
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
500 Old Oak Lane #3
500 Old Oak Ln, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1542 sqft
500 Old Oak Lane #3 Available 04/01/20 COMING SOON Perfect Shape Townhome near downtown Hayward. Built in 2011 - COMING SOON Stunning contemporary town home located in a quiet community. Built in 2011. Almost brand new.
1 of 13
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Washington Manor
1073 Burkhart Ave
1073 Burkhart Avenue, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1092 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Washington Manor. No Utilities included. Not pets. Date Available: Aug 5th 2020. $3,000/month rent. $3,000 security deposit required.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 01:03 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
22245 Cynthia Court
22245 Cynthia Court, Fairview, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 22245 Cynthia Court in Fairview. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
19677 Kinney Court
19677 Kinney Court, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1100 sqft
Welcome to your new 3 bedroom 1 bath SFH with a bonus room great for in-home office. As you walk in you will see a nice fireplace in your cozy living room. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, stove, portable dishwasher and refrigerator.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Leandro
54 Chumalia St
54 Chumalia Street, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1362 sqft
Updated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo near Downtown San Leandro - $2995/mo, Avail 7/15/20 - Semi-open floor plan and high end upgrades will welcome you to this little bit of heaven.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6432 Crestwood Dr
6432 Crestwood Drive, Castro Valley, CA
Rarefind spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home in Palomares Hills neighborhood for rent - This home is nestled in a prestigious neighborhood of Palomares Hills.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Glen Eden
1763 Eugenia Ave
1763 Eugenia Avenue, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1224 sqft
1763 Eugenia Ave - Affordable 3 Bedroom home is ready to rent! This home is centrally located in the heart of Hayward. Easy acess to Chabot College, Bart, and shopping.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Manor
15080 Dewey St.
15080 Dewey Street, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1150 sqft
15080 Dewey St.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
7 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,393
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CA