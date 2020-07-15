Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA with garages

Ashland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru...

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E. Lewelling Blvd.
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1700 sqft
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Bay Fair station. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, community garden, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
344 Bartlett Ave
344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1059 sqft
Move-in Special! $500.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
15941 Via Media
15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
21896 Baywood Avenue
21896 Baywood Avenue, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1147 sqft
Welcome Home! 2 bed/1 bath - Beautiful Single level, 2 bdrm, 1 bath Home located in Castro Valley, Ca.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 PM
2 Units Available
Creekside
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
866 sqft
Ten minutes from Oakland Airport, these newly renovated homes feature hardwood floors, bay windows and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a barbecue area.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
688 Grand Ter
688 Grand Terrace, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1170 sqft
688 Grand Ter, Hayward, CA 94541 - Section 8 OK / No pets OR short-term housing Open to public 2 hrs 7/13 Wed, 1pm-3pm - Application forms available during showing Smoke-free, vacant townhouse w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath,

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Santa Clara
70 Donada Place
70 Donada Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
870 sqft
Diamond Ridge - Contemporary first floor Condo in the Diamond Ridge gated community. Convenient location close to 92/880, BART, groceries, coffee, restaurants, shops & downtown Hayward.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Elmhurst Park
1252 96th Ave.
1252 96th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2 Bed 1 Bath Home For Rent - This 2 bedroom home is ready for move in !! Enjoy a gated yard and off street parking. Single story house. Private back yard. Attached Garage This one won't last long.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Southgate
1256 Stanhope Ln., Apt #252
1256 Stanhope Lane, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1007 sqft
Upgrade 2Bed 2Bath Condo - Please contact Jose Albornoz 510.833.

1 of 23

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Marina Faire
14240 Outrigger Drive
14240 Outrigger Drive, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1033 sqft
Recently updated, well maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in San Leandro. Not furnished. Quiet and comfortable gated community at Marina Seagate. Short walk from San Leandro Marina. 5 minute drive to Kaiser San Leandro.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Burbank
1026 Martin Luther King Dr.
1026 Martin Luther King Jr Drive, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1853 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW - TOWNHOUSE W/SPACIOUS INTERIOR & UPDATED FLOORING! - 1026 Martin Luther King Dr. Hayward, CA 94541 3BD/3.5BA - Townhouse $2,995.00/month Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 3.5 Sq Ft. 1,853 Parking 2 Car Garage Deposit $2,995.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Leandro
398 Parrott Street
398 Parrott Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
983 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo Near Bart - 398 Parrott St, Unit 107, San Leandro, CA 94577 * 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo * Washer & Dryer On-site * Water & Garbage Paid For * Balcony View Off of Living Room * Designated Parking in locked garage * Well Located;

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
752 City Walk Place
752 City Walk Place, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
1375 sqft
This 4 bedroom and 4 bath amazing gated Hayward townhome is located literally steps to Hayward Downtown. It features open floor plan into the kitchen and living room area which includes a fireplace and a balcony overlooking the courtyard below.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown San Leandro
809 Coburn Ct
809 Coburn Court, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
Perry Vittoria - 510-326-0378 - Welcome to this wonderful upper-unit apartment in a 4-unit building. The interior has been recently updated; new windows, new flooring, fresh paint, new carpets, new kitchen sink and new vanity in master bedroom.

1 of 16

Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastmont Hills
7888 Sunkist Drive
7888 Sunkist Dr, Oakland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
PENDING - PENDING This beautiful duplex unit is located in the desirable Eastmont Hills with sweeping views of the bay and city throughout living space.

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
18505 Mesa Verde Way
18505 Mesa Verde Way, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1891 sqft
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley.

1 of 22

Last updated September 28 at 11:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1318 B St
1318 B Street, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
944 sqft
1318 B St - Property Id: 52339 Luxurious & spacious condo 2 BR, 1 bath unit on. Completely remodeled new carpet and fresh paint. Recently replaced water heater. Washer and dryer in unit. Tons of closet space with mirrored closet doors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ashland, CA

Ashland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

