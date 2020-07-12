168 Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >
1 of 20

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Ashland
Ashland Gardens
16183 Ashland Ave, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in close proximity to the Bay Fair Mall, these units are close to 580, 238 and 880. Amenities include beautiful outdoor landscaping, large closets, ample storage space, and plenty of natural light.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E. Lewelling Blvd.
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1700 sqft
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
$
15 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Manor
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy being at the center of fun and convenience at Chateau Manor Apartments, the most spacious apartments in San Leandro! Our Apartment community is close to great shopping, fine restaurants, and popular nightspots.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:06pm
$
16 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
2 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
San Lorenzo
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Cherryland
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Verified

1 of 89

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Bay Fair station. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, community garden, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Floresta
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cherryland
677 Morva Court
677 Morva Court, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
624 sqft
Off the Beaten Path - Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bath Duplex tucked away off the beaten path on a quiet cul-de-sac. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889205)

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
344 Bartlett Ave
344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1059 sqft
Move-in Special! $500.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
15941 Via Media
15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,934
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,103
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
13 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,360
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,353
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Ashland, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Ashland apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

