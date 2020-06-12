/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:16 PM
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Danville, CA
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Danville South
1 Unit Available
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tassajara
1 Unit Available
504 Blackstone Court
504 Blackstone Court, Danville, CA
504 Blackstone Court Available 07/08/20 Fabulous 5 Bedroom, 3 baths at Tassajara Ranch in Danville! - This wonderful 2-story home is located in the desirable Tassajara Ranch community of Danville! The open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Side Danville
1 Unit Available
329 Glendora Cir
329 Glendora Circle, Danville, CA
329 Glendora Cir Available 07/01/20 Charming 4 bed 2 bath single story rancher with pool - This west side Danville home is very close to downtown shops, dining, and lots more.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Diablo Road
1 Unit Available
7 Willowmere Road
7 Willowmere Road, Danville, CA
IMPORTANT: Please email christian@vickeryproperties.com for a Coronavirus Property Entry Advisory that we will need everyone 18 years and older to sign, date, initial, and return prior to viewing.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1142 River Rock Lane
1142 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
Khrista Jarvis - Agt: 925-272-9210 - Walk to downtown! This is the most awesome lifestyle you could ever want. Wonderful detached home in the desirable neighborhood of StonyBrook.
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
1036 River Rock Ln
1036 River Rock Lane, Danville, CA
Linda Williams - Agt: 925-4137003 - Walk to downtown! Amazing location in the heart of town. 5-minute walk to the Iron Horse Trail for daily exercise and all that nature offers.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Danville
1 Unit Available
230 Ashley Circle
230 Ashley Circle, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1292 sqft
Julie Long - Agt: 925-6839799 - Rarely available! Beautifully updated home in prime west side Danville location! Gorgeous upgrades include granite kitchen, newer appliances, crown molding, lighting, updated bathrooms, designer paint and carpet.
Results within 1 mile of Danville
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Camino Tassajara
1 Unit Available
3245 Griffon Street West
3245 Griffon Street West, Camino Tassajara, CA
Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
435 Deerhill Drive
435 Deerhill Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home In San Ramon - 4 bed 2.5 bath apx 2050 sq ft, two story single family home. Large living room, family room, and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
4736 Norris Canyon Rd Unit 105
4736 Norris Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
947 sqft
3 BD | 2 BA | 947 SF | $2850/month Park Central's Stunning 3 bed 2 bath fully upgraded Kitchen,Stainless steel appliances, L/Hardwood floors,Conveniently by Bishop Ranch employers,Iron Horse Trail,Community park&playground, short drive to
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:38pm
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
2315 Holly Oak Drive
2315 Holly Oak Drive, Blackhawk, CA
Beautiful single level 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located in the beautiful gated Hidden Oaks at Blackhawk, Updated Kitchen & bathrooms, Spectacular backyard with pool/spa/outdoor kitchen. Weekly pool service and landscaping included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Roundhill Country Club
1 Unit Available
3180 Roundhill Rd
3180 Roundhill Road, Alamo, CA
Edna Young Carvin - Agt: 925-9891575 - Back to 2nd Fairway, totally upgraded w/ wood floors and shutters throughout. Two fireplaces, remodeled kitchen, breakfast bar. Top rated schools. Detached golf cart garage. Agent to provide credit report.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
1445 Danville Blvd Apt. #1
1445 Danville Boulevard, Alamo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1625 sqft
Josh Haller - Agt: 925-4082725 - Alamo charmer!! Very large, completely remodeled end unit with private backyard. Just remodeled throughout! Largest unit in complex. 3 bdrms (2nd bedroom does not have closet) Perfect for baby room or office + 2.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.
1 of 19
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Blackhawk
1 Unit Available
810 Eastbrook Ct
810 Eastbrook Court, Blackhawk, CA
Our home is now ready after a whole home makeover! We've: - Repainted the entire inside top to bottom - Replacing the carpet throughout the entire house with brand new flooring - Upgraded and brand new appliances (microwave, oven, stove, garbage
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
Results within 5 miles of Danville
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Emerald Park
5050 Hacienda Dr, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1321 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Emerald Park invites you to live life on your own terms.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Downtown Walnut Creek
Contact for Availability
Newell Vista Apartments
1200 Newell Hill Pl, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Sun-drizzled apartments within walking distance of leafy Walnut Creek. Suites have garbage disposals, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Fitness center and high-speed internet access. Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments available.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.
Similar Pages
Danville 1 BedroomsDanville 2 BedroomsDanville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDanville 3 BedroomsDanville Accessible ApartmentsDanville Apartments with Balcony
Danville Apartments with GarageDanville Apartments with GymDanville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDanville Apartments with ParkingDanville Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAEmeryville, CABelmont, CASan Lorenzo, CAManteca, CAAmerican Canyon, CALos Altos, CA