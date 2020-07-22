Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:40 PM

85 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ashland should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It's crucial to find an apartment that'll work for both you and your pe...

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E Lewelling Blvd
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
$
14 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
$
17 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,868
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:21 PM
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 20 at 05:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Washington Manor
Chateau Manor
724 Lewelling Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy being at the center of fun and convenience at Chateau Manor Apartments, the most spacious apartments in San Leandro! Our Apartment community is close to great shopping, fine restaurants, and popular nightspots.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
1199 Louise St
1199 Louise Street, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
750 sqft
Updated 2bd/1bath, Walk to BayFair BART, Full Garage - Come live in this cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in the heart of San Leandro, just 1 mile to BayFair BART station! Close to many restaurants and shopping-- 85 Walkscore "Very Walkable.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
344 Bartlett Ave
344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1059 sqft
Move-in Special! $500.

1 of 50

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
14225 School Street
14225 School Street, San Leandro, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
2051 sqft
LOTS OF HOME! 4+ bedrooms/ Master Suite! This beautifully redone house is ready for a great tenant! Recently remodeled, this home features 4 bedrooms PLUS a bonus room with walk in closet that can have flexible use - additional sleeping space, home
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,245
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
482 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
3 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
2 Units Available
Creekside
Linvale Townhomes
53 Haas Ave, San Leandro, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,259
900 sqft
Ten minutes from Oakland Airport, these newly renovated homes feature hardwood floors, bay windows and custom cabinetry. Common amenities include on-site laundry and a barbecue area.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,221
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,253
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,946
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,119
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
10 Units Available
Glen Eden
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,050
626 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
840 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,206
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 06:25 PM
8 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,825
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
1 Unit Available
Harder-Tennyson
Schafer Road
158 Schafer Road, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
836 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Schafer Road in Hayward. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
4 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$1,960
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
4 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35 AM
7 Units Available
Mt. Eden
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Ashland, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ashland should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Ashland may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Ashland. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

