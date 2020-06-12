/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:15 PM
165 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Foster City, CA
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
16 Units Available
The Triton
55 Triton Park Ln, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,375
1399 sqft
Refreshing, relaxing and beautiful, these apartments are ideal for anyone who likes sophistication and comfort. Amenities include stainless steel appliances, counter-depth refrigerators and gas ranges, under-cabinet lighting and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Pilgrim-Triton
10 Units Available
One Hundred Grand
100 Grand Lane, Foster City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,071
1408 sqft
A modern apartment block with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Stainless steel appliances, microwaves and ovens come as standard. BBQ and grill, dog grooming area and trash valet. Just off East Hillsdale Boulevard.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Neighborhood 8
1 Unit Available
1020 Hatteras Ct
1020 Hatteras Court, Foster City, CA
Beautifully updated large two-story home 4 Br, 3 Ba, + a bonus room upstairs. House has 2700+ square feet. The best location in Foster City! Quiet and private, located in cul-de-sac.
1 of 51
Last updated April 4 at 01:03pm
Neighborhood 1
1 Unit Available
650 Pilgrim Drive
650 Pilgrim Drive, Foster City, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 650 Pilgrim Drive in Foster City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Foster City
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
Sterling Downs
8 Units Available
Madison Belmont
649 Old County Rd, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,917
1175 sqft
Convenient location close to Highways 101, 280 and Downtown Belmont. Walking distance to Cal-Train. Community has a fitness center, two pools and on-site laundry. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Hillsdale
25 Units Available
Park Place at San Mateo
1101 Park Pl, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1376 sqft
Great location, close to Highway 101 and I-280. Residents enjoy units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and chef-caliber kitchens. Community offers 24-hour gym, clubhouse, game room and sauna.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Marina Lagoon
16 Units Available
Chesapeake Point Apartments
1633 Marina Ct, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,656
1079 sqft
Close to Lakeshore Park and Route 101. Recently renovated homes with patio/balcony, a fully equipped kitchen, and granite counters. Residents have use of a pool, gym, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Marina Lagoon
18 Units Available
Mosaic San Mateo
3110 Casa de Campo, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1244 sqft
Bay Area apartments include modern kitchens, large windows, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and in-unit laundries. Enjoy the swimming pool, gazebo area, barbeque and picnic area. Located near light rail. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Central
6 Units Available
Sofi Belmont Glen
200 Davey Glen Rd, Belmont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1432 sqft
Modern apartments in highly walkable neighborhood. Community features include upscale pool, 24-hour gym and concierge service. Residences feature stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
515 Skiff Circle
515 Skiff Circle, Redwood City, CA
515 Skiff Circle Available 07/03/20 Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! - Mid Peninsula 4 Bedroom Home, Perfect For Commuters -- Must See!! 515 Skiff Circle Redwood City CA 94065 Home Features- - 4 Bedrooms - 3
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Marina Lagoon
1 Unit Available
2837 Holland Street
2837 Holland Street, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1060 sqft
2837 Holland Street Available 06/28/20 Beautiful ranch style home! | 2837 Holland St, San Mateo - Great neighborhood, walk to Norfolk Shops, schools and Transportation! Close to Freeway Access.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hillsdale
1 Unit Available
57 E 39th Ave
57 East 39th Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,695
2450 sqft
This classic, ADA accessible modern home is conveniently located in a quiet, safe neighborhood only 10 miles from the San Francisco International Airport. Great for the visitors who wants to cut their travel time by staying in the Mid Peninsula.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
538 Shorebird Cir Unit 22101
538 Shorebird Circle, Redwood City, CA
Whole House Available 07/04/20 FULLY FURNISHED & READY to move in! The house is designed to allow for plenty of natural light through many large windows that can be found in all rooms.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Redwood Shores
1 Unit Available
554 Anchor CIR
554 Anchor Circle, Redwood City, CA
Exquisite home in Redwood Shores w/a unique floor plan designed for entertaining loaded w/owner upgrades & enhancements.
Results within 5 miles of Foster City
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Hillsdale
7 Units Available
Quimby
3068 Kyne Street W, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,785
1214 sqft
Ideally located in vibrant Bay Meadows. Modern flats with front stoop entries, massive windows, soaring ceilings and private patios. Property features a nature-infused lobby, modern fitness center, outdoor heated spa and several meditation gardens.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
Centennial
58 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
675 Bradford Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,795
1481 sqft
Redwood City homes, not far from Google's offices. Smoke-free units come with walk-in closets, microwaves and laundry facilities. On-site pool, parking, media room, elevators and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 07:48pm
Beresford Park
14 Units Available
55 West Fifth Apartments
55 W 5th Ave, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,989
1607 sqft
This community is adjacent to Peninsula Golf and Country Club. It features a sauna, gym, hot tub and garage parking for residents to utilize. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
19 Units Available
Blu Harbor by Windsor
1 Blu Harbor Boulevard, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,330
1576 sqft
Centered around a marina in Redwood City. Waterfront apartments and penthouse suites with contemporary amenities and high-end finishes. Tenants enjoy access to complimentary paddle boards and sea kayaks.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
Clearfield Park
10 Units Available
Trestle
333 El Camino Real, San Carlos, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,189
1397 sqft
Located steps away from San Carlos Caltrain and downtown. Units feature keyless entry systems and NEST thermostats. Community has a saltwater pool, clubhouse, and well-equipped fitness center.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Encore
855 Veterans Blvd, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,525
1286 sqft
Experience vibrant living at ENCORE – an intimate pet-friendly enclave of ninety apartments for rent in Redwood City CA.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
444 Georgetown Ave
444 Georgetown Avenue, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1370 sqft
Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home with hardwood floors and scenic backyard - 444 Georgetown Avenue San Mateo This Charming 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home is located in the Baywood neighborhood of San Mateo.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Heights
1 Unit Available
425 North El Camino Real
425 North El Camino Real, San Mateo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1500 sqft
Light, bright and spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit in beautiful San Mateo Park neighborhood. Super clean. 1500 Square feet. Large living room, separate dining room with chandelier, and eat-in kitchen. 9 foot ceilings. Large master suite.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palm Park
1 Unit Available
425 Oak Ave Main Unit
425 Oak Avenue, Redwood City, CA
Unit Main Unit Available 08/01/20 $1400 to $2000 per room includeUtility-RedwoodCity - Property Id: 297490 Seeking professionals for 425 Oak Ave, Redwood City, CA 94061 house share (5 BR 3.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
618 Topaz St
618 Topaz Street, Redwood City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,600
1460 sqft
Available 09/04/20 3/3 clean, designer home w huge backyard - Property Id: 290862 From the white picket fence & the welcoming porch, to the generous, sun-filled rear yard, make yourself at home.
