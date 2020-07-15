Apartment List
107 Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA with balconies

Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
San Lorenzo
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
16 Units Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,389
929 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
13 Units Available
North Hayward
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Last updated July 15 at 05:21 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Halcyon-Foothill
Summerhill Terrace Apartments
15267 Hesperian Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient location close to the Bay Fair station. Apartments feature walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, community garden, pool and parking.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Floresta
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
943 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:14 PM
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
344 Bartlett Ave
344 Bartlett Avenue, Alameda County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1059 sqft
Move-in Special! $500.

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
15941 Via Media
15941 Via Media, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Available Now! Great Single Family Home located off Paseo Grande close to Hesperian Boulevard, shopping center and 880 Freeway.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
8 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown San Leandro
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
Studio
$2,020
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,565
851 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,940
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,111
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,569
1160 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Last updated July 15 at 06:40 PM
9 Units Available
Harder-Tennyson
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
Studio
$1,815
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,950
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
851 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Last updated July 15 at 06:10 PM
6 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,748
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,081
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,328
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
5 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
912 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
6 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,231
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,644
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,213
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,612
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Redwood Valley Apartment Homes
22281 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
956 sqft
This beautiful community sits in Midtown Palo Alto and offers one- and two-bedroom units. On-site pool and close access to Stanford. Units feature open floor plans and carpeting.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
10 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Ashland, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Ashland renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

