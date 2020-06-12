89 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Ramon, CA

Apartment List
1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gale Ranch
Gale Ranch
1 Unit Available
1000 S Monarch Rd
1000 South Monarch Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1819 sqft
Impressive Two-Story, End Unit Townhome in Cantera at Gale Ranch - Stunning 3 BR/2.5 Bath end unit townhome built in 2016, located in the resort-style community of Cantera at Gale Ranch.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Crow Canyon
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
435 Deerhill Drive
435 Deerhill Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home In San Ramon - 4 bed 2.5 bath apx 2050 sq ft, two story single family home. Large living room, family room, and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Windemere
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5356 Fioli Loop
5356 Fioli Loop, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2050 sqft
5356 Fioli Loop Available 07/08/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom + Bonus Room, 2.5 bath, Windemere of San Ramon! - This attractive 3-story townhome is located in the desirable Fioli Loop community of Windemere and it will be available on 08/04/2018.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Twin Creeks
Twin Creeks
1 Unit Available
2649 Derby Dr.
2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crow Canyon
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
4736 Norris Canyon Rd Unit 105
4736 Norris Canyon Road, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
947 sqft
3 BD | 2 BA | 947 SF | $2850/month Park Central's Stunning 3 bed 2 bath fully upgraded Kitchen,Stainless steel appliances, L/Hardwood floors,Conveniently by Bishop Ranch employers,Iron Horse Trail,Community park&playground, short drive to

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
3031 Montevideo Dr
3031 Montevideo Drive, San Ramon, CA
AVAILABLE July 1st! $4200 per month rent. $5500 deposit. Remodeled! 4 bedrooms / 2 bathrooms. 2112 sq. ft of living space. One story. 3 car attached garage with sink & extra storage space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:35pm
Southern San Ramon
1 Unit Available
9971 Torreon Avenue
9971 Torreon Avenue, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1665 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom 2 full bath single story home in San Ramon. This home has been beautifully updated and upgraded with Vinyl wood plank flooring throughout the home. No carpet. Fresh new paint inside and out.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
Windemere
Windemere
1 Unit Available
2712 Ashwell Lane - 1
2712 Ashwell Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2180 sqft
Tastefully updated townhome in wonderful neighborhood. Spacious layout with separate family and living room areas. Built in entertainment area with wiring and TV mount already installed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Crow Canyon
Crow Canyon
1 Unit Available
703 Destiny Ln
703 Destiny Lane, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
1325 sqft
Julie Whitmer - Agt: 925-9975120 - Available Immediately! Beautiful corner unit with high ceilings, fresh paint, new carpet, updated master bath. Kitchen features stone countertops, stainless refrigerator and is open to dining and living spaces.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Windemere
Windemere
1 Unit Available
2400 Millstream
2400 Millstream Lane, San Ramon, CA
Deepa Dulepet - Agt: 925-5238027 - Well maintained townhouse-style condo located in one of the finest locations and close proximity to San Ramon schools, parks, community college, and library.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Windemere
Windemere
1 Unit Available
5733 Wells Lane
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA
5733 Wells Lane, San Ramon, CA 94582 - This property approximate availability is 4/1/2020 This two story house is ideally located in San Ramon features five bedrooms, four and one half bathrooms with a living room, dining area and three car garage
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
8 Units Available
eaves Dublin
7904 Fall Creek Rd, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1192 sqft
Quiet, relaxing community with a pool and a sundeck. Recently renovated apartments include spacious layouts, full kitchens and lots of storage. On-site business center, pool, tennis court and clubhouse. State-of-the-art gym. Pet-friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
7006 Locust Court
7006 Locust Court, Dublin, CA
Beautiful Duet! - Lovely Duet in a court location. Remodeled prior to the last tenant. Enclosed front patio area. Large back yard with deck and big grass area. Residence Description: Main Floor: Half bath Spacious Living Room with Fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7023 N MARIPOSA LN
7023 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1870 sqft
Awesome 3 bedroom house for rent in great location - Property Id: 82650 Beautiful spacious 1870 sqft single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Camino Tassajara
1 Unit Available
3245 Griffon Street West
3245 Griffon Street West, Camino Tassajara, CA
Modern and beautiful single family house of 4 bedrooms and 4 full bathrooms in Alamo Creek for lease. The house conveniently located next to Blackhawk, close to San Ramon and Dublin.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6984 N Mariposa Lane
6984 North Mariposa Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1817 sqft
Luxurious Town home - Find all the comforts and luxuries in this newer 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths Town home, with 2-car attached garage is very open and spacious.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Danville South
Danville South
1 Unit Available
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4135 Wallis Ranch Dr.
4135 Wallis Ranch Drive, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Dublin Wallis Ranch 3bed/2bath Luxury upgrades perfect location, STUNNING! - Rent: $3500 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - S.F.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8492 Valencia Street
8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1038 sqft
8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tassajara
Tassajara
1 Unit Available
504 Blackstone Court
504 Blackstone Court, Danville, CA
504 Blackstone Court Available 07/08/20 Fabulous 5 Bedroom, 3 baths at Tassajara Ranch in Danville! - This wonderful 2-story home is located in the desirable Tassajara Ranch community of Danville! The open floor plan has 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, 3-car

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4014 Windsor Way
4014 Windsor Way, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,595
1962 sqft
Wallis Ranch Townhome, a community with top notch ammenities - This luxury Dublin Townhome located in the new gated community @ Wallis Ranch.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Ramon Village
1 Unit Available
8653 Edenberry Place
8653 Edenberry Place, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1080 sqft
8653 Edenberry Place Available 06/26/20 Gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath home on quiet street. - Beautiful 3 bedroom home is ready for move in. Designer paint, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances.

June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 San Ramon Rent Report. San Ramon rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the San Ramon rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

San Ramon rents decline sharply over the past month

San Ramon rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in San Ramon stand at $2,995 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,763 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. San Ramon's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Francisco Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in San Ramon over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the San Francisco metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Oakland has the least expensive rents in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,201; the city has also seen rents fall by 1.2% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • Richmond has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,777, while one-bedrooms go for $2,211.
    • San Mateo has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the San Francisco metro, with a two-bedroom median of $4,484; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to San Ramon

    As rents have fallen significantly in San Ramon, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, San Ramon is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • San Ramon's median two-bedroom rent of $3,763 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% decline in San Ramon.
    • While rents in San Ramon fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in San Ramon than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where San Ramon is more than three times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Francisco
    $2,440
    $3,070
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Oakland
    $1,750
    $2,200
    -0.2%
    -1.2%
    Fremont
    $3,000
    $3,770
    -0.7%
    -0.3%
    Hayward
    $2,230
    $2,800
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    Concord
    $2,420
    $3,040
    -0.1%
    -0.9%
    Berkeley
    $2,100
    $2,640
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Richmond
    $2,210
    $2,780
    -0.5%
    4.1%
    Antioch
    $2,620
    $3,290
    -0.2%
    2.2%
    Daly City
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    San Mateo
    $3,570
    $4,480
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Livermore
    $2,280
    $2,860
    -0.2%
    -0.6%
    Redwood City
    $2,820
    $3,540
    -0.7%
    0
    San Ramon
    $3,000
    $3,760
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Pleasanton
    $2,910
    $3,650
    -1%
    -3%
    Union City
    $2,810
    $3,530
    -0.9%
    -0.2%
    Walnut Creek
    $2,470
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    1%
    South San Francisco
    $2,670
    $3,350
    -0.3%
    -3.5%
    Pittsburg
    $2,540
    $3,190
    0
    -1.6%
    San Rafael
    $2,560
    $3,210
    -1.1%
    -0.6%
    Novato
    $2,660
    $3,340
    -1.4%
    1.7%
    Dublin
    $3,040
    $3,820
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    San Bruno
    $2,800
    $3,520
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Pacifica
    $3,050
    $3,830
    -0.5%
    1.2%
    Martinez
    $2,480
    $3,110
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Pleasant Hill
    $2,770
    $3,480
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Burlingame
    $2,730
    $3,430
    -0.4%
    5.1%
    Belmont
    $2,870
    $3,610
    -0.6%
    1.8%
    Emeryville
    $2,390
    $3,010
    -1.3%
    -0.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

