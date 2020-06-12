/
3 bedroom apartments
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in San Leandro, CA
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Ashland
3 Units Available
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Floresta
1 Unit Available
374 Aloha Dr
374 Aloha Drive, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1258 sqft
374 Aloha Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 - see contact info for showings Smoke-free, vacant house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage, backyard storage shed & washer plus dryer. Approx size 1258 sq ft, built 1954.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cherrywood
1 Unit Available
709 Buriat St
709 Buriat Street, San Leandro, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Broadmoor
1 Unit Available
374 Herma Ct.
374 Herma Court, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1170 sqft
Charming 3/2 Broadmoor Home In San Leandro - Up for rent is this charming and updated 3-bedroom and 2-full baths home in highly desirable Broadmoor neighborhood in San Leandro.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mulford Gardens
1 Unit Available
2270 Marina Blvd
2270 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1447 sqft
Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home - Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home just steps away from San Leandro Marina, Marina Bay Park, Monarch Bay Golf Course, fine dining and with easy access to 880. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4791000)
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Heron Bay
1 Unit Available
2328 Overlook Ct
2328 Overlook Court, San Leandro, CA
Newer home in Heron Bay. This is the largest floor plan in the neighborhood. There are 4 Bedrooms and 3 Bathrooms with a family room, loft and a den/office. Hardwood floors downstairs and beautiful white carpet upstairs.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Washington Manor
1 Unit Available
15356 Mendocino Street
15356 Mendocino Street, San Leandro, CA
Absolutely stunning home in the peaceful Washington Manor neighborhood of San Leandro.
Results within 1 mile of San Leandro
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
San Lorenzo
1 Unit Available
1233 Bockman Road Unit 24
1233 Bockman Road, San Lorenzo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1361 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of San Leandro
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East End
1 Unit Available
1530 Union St
1530 Union Street, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1850 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Union Street - Property Id: 293127 Beautifully landscaped and well maintained historic home in central alameda with 2 bedrooms, a den and in-law unit with 2 full bathrooms and a half bathroom in the in-law unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
26734 Contessa Street
26734 Contessa Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1651 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2bath home in Southgate Hayward - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Southgate area of Hayward. Newly painted and carpeted, the home is centrally located between 880, 92 freeways and the well-rated Southgate Elementary School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Allendale
1 Unit Available
2801 38th Ave
2801 38th Ave, Oakland, CA
Be the First to live in this Incredibly remodeled 4 bedrooms 2 Bath! This beautifully remodeled home is perfect for your family or multiple occupancies.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper B Street
1 Unit Available
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Santa Clara
1 Unit Available
23676 Amador St.
23676 Amador Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
Mid Century California Bungalow Coming Soon! - We are pleased to announce the availability of a quaint three bedroom, one and a half bathroom mid-century California bungalow located on Amador Street.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Castlemont
1 Unit Available
2231 86th Ave.
2231 86th Avenue, Oakland, CA
2231 86th Ave.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hegenberger
1 Unit Available
7127 Favor St.
7127 Favor Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
7127 Favor St. Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom SFR Coming Soon !!! - 3 Bedroom One Story House Large Yard with Driveway Washer & Dryer Hook ups Near Public Transportation (RLNE5738636)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
3240 Delaware Street
3240 Delaware Street, Oakland, CA
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Meadow Brook
1 Unit Available
2321 East 17th Street
2321 East 17th Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seminary
1 Unit Available
2227 62nd Avenue Unit D
2227 62nd Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Terrace
1 Unit Available
2225 23rd Ave Apt A
2225 23rd Avenue, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
940 sqft
Move-in special! 50% off you 1st full month's rent! Charming Three Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Apartment in Highland Terrace in Oakland.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1109 Camino Del Valle
1109 Camino Del Valle, Alameda, CA
1109 Camino Del Valle Available 07/01/20 1109 Camino Del Valle ** COMING IN JULY** - ** COMING IN JULY** 30 % Rental Fee Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. Laminate, carpet, and tile flooring through out unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
2 Duarte Court
2 Duarte Court, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1869 sqft
2 Duarte Court Available 07/01/20 2 Duarte Court - 30% Rental Fee ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 - ** COMING SOON JULY 2020 This spacious 2 story corner lot equipped with carpet and tile throughout is available soon! This lovely home has 3 bedroom and 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
317 Carob Lane
317 Carob Lane, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1725 sqft
317 Carob Lane Available 07/01/20 30% Rental Fee - 317 Carob Lane **COMING SOON IN JULY** - COMING SOON IN JULY Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath with a beautiful view of the lagoon.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bay Farm Island
1 Unit Available
1122 Hillery Way
1122 Hillery Way, Alameda, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1572 sqft
1122 Hillery Way - Move-in special 30% Rental Fee to be split in half! Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom available for rent NOW! This lovely 2 story house is equipped with tile flooring, a fireplace and washer and dryer hook ups.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Webster
1 Unit Available
8714 Holly Street
8714 Holly St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House, Open Floor Plan Updated - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House, Open Floor Plan, Updated, in the heart of Oakland. Kitchen is updated, painted and ready for move in ASAP! Section 8 Welcome. (RLNE3873211)
