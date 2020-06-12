/
3 bedroom apartments
213 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newark, CA
Newark
1 Unit Available
6968 Jarvis Ave.
6968 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1334 sqft
6968 Jarvis Ave. Available 07/01/20 3 Bed 1.5 Bath Townhouse with 2 Car Garage - Newark - Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhouse with enclosed patio.
Newark
1 Unit Available
35189 Lido Blvd
35189 Lido Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1232 sqft
Jarvis Gardens 3 bedroom 1.5 bath - Don't miss this gorgeous newly updated home! Spacious two-story 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath with Laundry inside unit.
Newark
1 Unit Available
36981 Newark Boulevard Unit E
36981 Newark Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1330 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Newark
1 Unit Available
6421 Lupine Court
6421 Lupine Court, Newark, CA
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Gem in Newark - Beautiful newly updated four bedroom, two bath single family home on a corner lot with lots of charm.
Newark
1 Unit Available
6908 Jarvis Avenue
6908 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark.
Newark
1 Unit Available
8180 Rinconada Court
8180 Rinconada Court, Newark, CA
$3590 / 5 BR - 2317 S.F. - STUNNING NEWARK HOME 2 MINUTES FROM DUMBARTON - This may be the nicest rental home in Newark this close to the Dumbarton! Nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac, this home flows beautifully with vaulted ceilings and lots of light.
Newark
1 Unit Available
8518 Jetty Way
8518 Jetty Way, Newark, CA
8518 Jetty Way Available 07/03/20 BRAND NEW 4 BEDROOM MODEL HOME IN BAYSHORES OF NEWARK ! - This gorgeous 2018 model home is the largest and nicest rental home in the Bayshores of Newark.
Newark
1 Unit Available
39931 Cedar Blvd
39931 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,945
1283 sqft
Lori Lowe - 650-793-1263 - 1 Level, 1,283sf; Condo; End unit. Granite Counters & Carpet; All bedrooms are large size; Closet Organizer; W/D; 2 Balconies Beautiful Views; Recessed Lighting; Gated Complex: Elevator; Pool; Hot Tub; Fitness; Rec.
Newark
1 Unit Available
36792 Bishop Street
36792 Bishop Street, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1800 sqft
36792 Bishop Street Available 05/15/20 Pristine home! Custom quality. - Most agree that this home is a winner. Totally remodeled and upgraded to custom quality.
Results within 1 mile of Newark
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.
Cabrillo
1 Unit Available
4537 Bianca Dr, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
4537 Bianca Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1403 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Glenmoor
1 Unit Available
38330 Granville Drive
38330 Granville Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1800 sqft
Nor Cal Realty, Inc - 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage - Coming Soon. Huge 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage in the Glenmoor Garden Community. Fully equipped kitchen with beautiful granite kitchen counters.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34521 Winslow Terrace
34521 Winslow Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1727 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 story single family home in Desirable Ardenwood Neighborhood in Fremont - Newly remodeled single family home in desirable Ardenwood Community.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5461 Buckner Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5461 Buckner Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1481 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9ba30a4bb14b7dc116d36c 3B/2.5 bath house available for rent in beautiful Ardenwood area. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance back yard.
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
4802 Garnet Common, Fremont, CA
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739d07242cdf048f079d82 Property details: Four bedroom and two full bathroom on second floor.
Results within 5 miles of Newark
Cherry-Guardino
15 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,789
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,315
1369 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
10 Units Available
Sofi Union City
31770 Alvarado Blvd, Union City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,056
1119 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-880 and I-580. Luxury community features pool, playground, and gym, as well as 24-hour maintenance. Unit includes hardwood floors, walk-in closets, dishwasher and air conditioning.
Centerville
11 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,135
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
