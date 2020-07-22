Apartment List
/
CA
/
ashland
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 22 2020 at 12:47 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ashland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride an... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
763 E Lewelling Blvd
763 East Lewelling Boulevard, Ashland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
**PET FRIENDLY** Welcome home to this Newly refreshed/ remodeled, Specious, Centrally Located Hayward home close to Shops, Public Transportation, and much more! This sun drenched home boasts large spacious bedroom, and large sun room perfect for

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 10:01 AM
1 Unit Available
Ashland
1570 165th Avenue, Unit 201
1570 165th Avenue, Ashland, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1050 sqft
MUST SEE 2BR, 1BA CONDO - This stylish, spacious, sunny 2 bdrm, 1 bath condo features hardwood floors throughout, custom ceiling fans and an extra large living room.
Results within 1 mile of Ashland
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Quail Hill Apartments
20800 Lake Chabot Rd, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1020 sqft
Located on Castro Valley Blvd., close to dining and shopping. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers parking, pool and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 21 at 05:12 PM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Grove
21019 Baker Road, Castro Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1300 sqft
This stunning complex is the epitome of luxurious living. Each home is built to condominium specifications and comes fully equipped with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite Counters, Maple Cabinets and Hardwood Floors throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
1 Unit Available
San Lorenzo
Washington
15700 Washington Ave, San Lorenzo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2- and 3- bedroom townhouses feature patios and private entries as well as carports. Details include French doors and upgraded appliances. Community has a large pool, fitness center and easy access to BART.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
16 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,251
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
940 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
14 Units Available
Mission-Garin
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,206
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1043 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
3 Units Available
Jackson Triangle
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,148
775 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,246
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,662
1211 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:30 PM
$
7 Units Available
Santa Clara
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
3 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
800 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
491 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated April 3 at 12:35 AM
7 Units Available
Mt. Eden
Alvista at The Bridge Apartments
25800 Industrial Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,051
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
901 sqft
These ultra-modern, engaging apartment homes in Hayward are just what you've been looking for. Open-plan units feature beautiful touches such as plank-style flooring, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Mt. Eden
1326 West Street
1326 West Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1326 West Street - This lovely 3 bedroom and 2 baths home is equipped with beautiful beamed ceilings, bright and sunny interiors, new windows, updated kitchen and a rear shred.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
24156 Zorro Court
24156 Zorro Court, Fairview, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1761 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bed/2 Bath Single Family Home in Desirable Fairview - Do not miss out on this Beautifully Well-Maintained Home in the desirable Fairview area of Hayward.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Broadmoor
511 Bancroft Avenue Unit 3
511 Bancroft Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) Cozy, unfurnished, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment home property rental in the Very Walkable rated Broadmoor neighborhood in San Leandro, CA.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
3976 Clara Lee Lane
3976 Clara Lee Ln, Castro Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,395
1751 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Like New Castro Valley Home for Rent - Property Id: 12718 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3976-clara-lee-lane-castro-valley-ca/12718 Property Id 12718 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5961006)

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Glen Eden
27759 Del Norte Ct
27759 Del Norte Court, Hayward, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,295
1474 sqft
4BD/3BA Townhouse walking distance from schools - Property Id: 312256 Spacious Town Home for Rent! **4BD/ 3BA 1,474 SqFt ** Located in Hayward CA off Hesperian Blvd and Arf Ave.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Upper B Street
1548 D St
1548 D Street, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
850 sqft
One bedroom house rear property - Property Id: 319449 One bedroom, one full bath cottage, with washer dryer on site, walk in closet, gas stove, open concet kitchen and living room and a little storage, with off street parking.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Brookfield Village
556 Stoneford Avenue
556 Stoneford Avenue, Oakland, CA
Studio
$1,300
200 sqft
Great Studio Unit Available in Brookfield Village Neighborhood off 98th Ave! - Open House: Saturday, July 18th from 3:00 - 4:00 PM Due to social distancing needs, only one party will be allowed to view unit at a time. Face coverings are required.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Hayward
688 Grand Ter
688 Grand Terrace, Hayward, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1170 sqft
688 Grand Ter, Hayward, CA 94541 - Section 8 OK / No pets OR short-term housing Public showing TBA Smoke-free, vacant townhouse w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage (no street/space parking) & included washer+dryer.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
18481 Fleetwood Ave
18481 Fleetwood Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
509 sqft
Nor Cal Realty, Inc. - 1 Bed/1 Bath House - Brand new 2020 built gorgeous home. 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath house located in a nice quiet neighborhood in Castro Valley.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1540 Orchard Ave #B
1540 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Tucked Away One Bedroom In- Law Unit - Tucked away One bedroom one bathroom rear In-Law Unit, kitchen, Utilities not included, 1/3 utility water bill back, Washer and Dryer (as-is), Unit has shared backyard with the front house, Street parking

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 10:02 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastshore-Davis Street
1625 Orchard Avenue Unit F
1625 Orchard Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Ashland, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ashland offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Ashland. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Ashland can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

Similar Pages

Ashland 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAshland 2 Bedroom Apartments
Ashland Apartments with ParkingAshland Studio Apartments
Sonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CAFairfield, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CA
Highlands-Baywood Park, CASausalito, CABenicia, CAOrinda, CASaratoga, CAAlbany, CAMill Valley, CAMillbrae, CASoquel, CALathrop, CAPiedmont, CALafayette, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley