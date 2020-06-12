/
173 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Castro Valley, CA
20422-20428 Wisteria St - 20422
20422 Wisteria Street, Castro Valley, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
800 sqft
********** SHELTER-IN-PLACE PROCEDURE ********** After reviewing all pictures and details, please submit an application (free) if you would like to proceed forward.
18505 Mesa Verde Way
18505 Mesa Verde Way, Castro Valley, CA
18505 Mesa Verde Way Available 04/15/20 4 Bedroom Castro Valley Home Coming Soon! - We are pleased to present for lease a four bedroom, two bath home in Castro Valley.
Results within 1 mile of Castro Valley
Verified
Ashland
Liberty Hill Townhomes
16001 Liberty St, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1444 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Liberty Hill Townhomes in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Upper B Street
22652 7th street
22652 Seventh Street, Hayward, CA
4bds, 2.5bath updated single level home - Property Id: 255888 Beautifully updated, newly expanded 4 bedroom 2.5 bath one level single family house with two detached garage spaces. Kitchen with marble flooring, dishwasher and garbage disposal.
Results within 5 miles of Castro Valley
Floresta
374 Aloha Dr
374 Aloha Drive, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1258 sqft
374 Aloha Dr, San Leandro, CA 94578 - see contact info for showings Smoke-free, vacant house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bath, attached 2-car garage, backyard storage shed & washer plus dryer. Approx size 1258 sq ft, built 1954.
Southgate
26734 Contessa Street
26734 Contessa Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1651 sqft
Spacious 3 bed/2bath home in Southgate Hayward - Come see this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Southgate area of Hayward. Newly painted and carpeted, the home is centrally located between 880, 92 freeways and the well-rated Southgate Elementary School.
West Dublin
7592 San Sabana Rd.
7592 San Sabana Road, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1416 sqft
7592 San Sabana Rd. Available 06/15/20 SILVERGATE WEST DUBLIN Single Story 3 bedroom, 2 bath Home on tree lined street - Stunning updated home with remodeled kitchen and bathrooms.
West Dublin
10739 Dulsie Lane
10739 Dulsie Lane, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1387 sqft
Book a showing now! See this unfurnished, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in the city of Dublin, California. This lovely 1,387-square-foot home has polished hardwood flooring, large windows, high vaulted ceilings, and an attic.
Cherrywood
709 Buriat St
709 Buriat Street, San Leandro, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Santa Clara
23676 Amador St.
23676 Amador Street, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1225 sqft
Mid Century California Bungalow Coming Soon! - We are pleased to announce the availability of a quaint three bedroom, one and a half bathroom mid-century California bungalow located on Amador Street.
Crow Canyon
117 Woodcrest Dr
117 Woodcrest Drive, San Ramon, CA
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.
Castlemont
2231 86th Ave.
2231 86th Avenue, Oakland, CA
Tennyson-Alquire
673 Olympic Ave
673 Olympic Ave, Hayward, CA
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.
Hegenberger
7127 Favor St.
7127 Favor Street, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
7127 Favor St. Available 06/15/20 3 Bedroom SFR Coming Soon !!! - 3 Bedroom One Story House Large Yard with Driveway Washer & Dryer Hook ups Near Public Transportation (RLNE5738636)
North Stonehurst
10824 Apricot St
10824 Apricot Street, Oakland, CA
Freshly Remodeled 4 Bedroom House Located in the North Stonehurst District (817) - 10824 Apricot St, Oakland, CA 94603 * 4 Bed, 2.
Crow Canyon
435 Deerhill Drive
435 Deerhill Drive, San Ramon, CA
4 Bed 2.5 Bath Single Family Home In San Ramon - 4 bed 2.5 bath apx 2050 sq ft, two story single family home. Large living room, family room, and dining room with beautiful hardwood flooring.
Broadmoor
374 Herma Ct.
374 Herma Court, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1170 sqft
Charming 3/2 Broadmoor Home In San Leandro - Up for rent is this charming and updated 3-bedroom and 2-full baths home in highly desirable Broadmoor neighborhood in San Leandro.
Southern San Ramon
10010 Foxboro Circle
10010 Foxboro Circle, San Ramon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1668 sqft
San Ramon Gem - San Ramon Gem! Great floor plan with one bedroom and one full bath downstairs, perfect for a guest suite! Large Living Room cute back patio.access to HOA pool Area Near Parks, Iron Horse Trail, Schools and 680 Freeway.
Tennyson-Alquire
28344 Cole Place
28344 Cole Place, Hayward, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1352 sqft
Fully Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Bath - Beautiful single story home recently renovated and upgraded.
Mulford Gardens
2270 Marina Blvd
2270 Marina Boulevard, San Leandro, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1447 sqft
Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home - Bright & Spacious Two-Story Home just steps away from San Leandro Marina, Marina Bay Park, Monarch Bay Golf Course, fine dining and with easy access to 880. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4791000)
Danville South
505 Mission Place
505 Mission Place, Danville, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1334 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in great location - Don't miss this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Great court location in desirable Green Brook. Includes large living room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with open floor plan.
San Ramon Village
8492 Valencia Street
8492 Valencia Street, Dublin, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1038 sqft
8492 Valencia Street Available 07/10/20 Great Dublin Neighborhood! | 8492 Valencia Street, Dublin - Spacious room sizes, large yard and great condition. Easy access to shops, schools and Highway 680.
Twin Creeks
2649 Derby Dr.
2649 Derby Drive, San Ramon, CA
2649 Derby Dr. Available 08/25/20 San Ramon, Bollinger Hills 4 Br. +Office, 3Ba.
Webster
8714 Holly Street
8714 Holly St, Oakland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House, Open Floor Plan Updated - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom House, Open Floor Plan, Updated, in the heart of Oakland. Kitchen is updated, painted and ready for move in ASAP! Section 8 Welcome. (RLNE3873211)
