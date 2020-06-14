/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
62 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashland, CA
1 of 10
Last updated February 13 at 11:29am
Ashland
1 Unit Available
1484 162nd Ave 20
1484 162nd Avenue, Ashland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
608 sqft
Beautiful one bedroom apartment - Property Id: 217580 Newly remodeled apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217580 Property Id 217580 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5521206)
Results within 1 mile of Ashland
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:56pm
$
North Hayward
20 Units Available
Summerwood
21701 Foothill Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,905
646 sqft
Minutes from the Downtown Hayward BART Station for easy commuting. Recently renovated community with updated appliances, patio or balcony, and updated kitchens. On-site pool, playground and gym. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
$
Halcyon-Foothill
19 Units Available
Parkside Commons
900 143rd Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,935
623 sqft
Apartments in a prime location near Bayfair BART. Recently renovated units feature walk-in closets, dishwasher, and patio or balcony. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, pool, hot tub, playground and guest parking. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
San Lorenzo
3 Units Available
Lorenzo Commons
16201 Hesperian Blvd, San Lorenzo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
575 sqft
Units include microwave, range, garbage disposal and extra storage. Community features courtyard, pool, parking and on-site laundry. Great location on Hesperian Blvd, close to Nimitz Freeway.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
$
3 Units Available
The Heights
2300 Miramar Avenue, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Heights in San Leandro. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Cherryland
15 Units Available
Paseo Gardens
16929 Meekland Ave, Cherryland, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
480 sqft
Located just west of Meek Park, this development features a series of special amenities, including onsite laundry, a putting green, granite counters, garbage disposals, dishwashers in each unit and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Floresta
Contact for Availability
St. Moritz Gardens Apartments
14744 Washington Ave, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,045
755 sqft
Complex features plush landscaping, running fountains, courtyards and large indoor pool. Apartment homes have wall-to-wall carpeting, vertical blinds and mirrored closet doors. Controlled access gates for secure entry.
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mission-Garin
8 Units Available
Coral Gardens
605 Sorenson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,689
482 sqft
Just minutes from Southland Mall, Hayward Japanese Gardens, and Dry Creek Pioneer Regional Park. Smoke-free apartments with carpet, bathtub, and ceiling fan. Community with on-site laundry facilities, resident pool, and abundant parking.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Glen Eden
24 Units Available
Glen Oaks
27475 Hesperian Blvd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
626 sqft
Stylish homes with a patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Relax in the community courtyard during free time. Beat the heat in the pool on hot days. Close to Mount Eden Park. Near I-880.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Santa Clara
8 Units Available
Amador Village
24080 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,270
917 sqft
Located minutes from Downtown San Diego, hiking, and shopping. Pet-friendly. Homes feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and ample natural light. On-site heated pool, spa, and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Aloha Apartments
250 W Jackson St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
600 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Aloha Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Aloha Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
$
Harder-Tennyson
9 Units Available
The Timbers
25200 Santa Clara St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
688 sqft
Convenient to I-880. Studios, lofts and flats in a property with an open-air hot tub, outdoor swimming pool, 24-hour fitness facility and reserved parking. Built-in bookcases and vaulted ceilings in select homes.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
Santa Clara
6 Units Available
The Mark Apartments
24650 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
562 sqft
Welcome to The Mark, where California charm meets modern living! The Mark is a peaceful apartment community nestled in Hayward, a beautiful suburb between San Francisco and San Jose.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown San Leandro
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
2795 San Leandro Blvd, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
662 sqft
On-site amenities include stunning views, a large pool and sundeck, and green space. Featuring 19-foot cathedral ceilings, gas fireplaces, and private balconies and patios. Fully equipped kitchens. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
Creekwood
22294 City Center Dr, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
699 sqft
Contemporary apartments on wooded property. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Fireplace. Community has putting green, tennis court and sauna. Near de Anza Park with easy access to I-580.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Mission-Garin
13 Units Available
Cadence Apartments
28850 Dixon St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
711 sqft
New apartment community close to downtown, CSUEB and BART. Easy commute to San Jose, Oakland, the Peninsula. Easy access to South Hayward transit station, local shopping and dining. Pet-friendly, newly renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Jackson Triangle
1 Unit Available
Solis Garden
20 W Harder Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
656 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Solis Garden Apartments in Hayward, CA! Nestled in the heart of Hayward, Solis Garden Apartments offers all the rewards and comforts of high-class living.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Mission-Garin
12 Units Available
Metro Six55
655 Tennyson Rd, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,056
784 sqft
Upscale newly-built spacious apartments boast dark cherry furniture, plush carpets and vaulted ceilings. Make use of a large outdoor pool, clubhouse, BBQ grill deck and fitness center. Near to I-880, I-580 and Oakland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Marina Faire
4 Units Available
Marina Breeze
13897 Doolittle Dr, San Leandro, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
654 sqft
Within walking distance of local shopping, dining, and entertainment, this beautiful development offers a series of unique features for residents to choose from. Amenities include lush landscaping, an onsite pool, and laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Santa Clara
7 Units Available
Amador Apartments
24660 Amador St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
550 sqft
Near Jackson Square shopping center, these cable-ready homes come with wall-to-wall carpeting and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents enjoy access to a resort-style pool and a fitness center, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Vista Creek
22432 Center St, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,299
663 sqft
Great location, minutes from Laurel School. Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, parking, laundry and courtyard. Apartments have carpet, dishwasher, extra storage and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
4 Units Available
Bon Aire Apartments
20499 Santa Maria Ave, Castro Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,789
491 sqft
A well-appointed community with green space, a pool and sundeck area. Modern appliances and spacious layouts. Grill area and courtyard. Bike storage provided. Near area playgrounds and parks.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Jackson Triangle
11 Units Available
Courtyard Apartments
24050 Silva Ave, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
608 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Hayward close to shops and dining in town. Apartment homes have built-in microwaves, ceramic tile floors, new appliances and plush carpets.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Longwood-Winton Grove
4 Units Available
Mosaic Hayward
816 W A St, Hayward, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
580 sqft
At Mosaic Hayward, you’ll find the convenience and affordability you’ve been searching for in a new home in Hayward, CA.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Fairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CAVacaville, CAContra Costa Centre, CACherryland, CASan Anselmo, CATiburon, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CA