17628 Alburtis Avenue

Bright & airy large condo on 2nd floor w balcony, 2 bedrooms, one full bath, laminate flooring, dual pane windows. One reserved parking and optional to lease 2nd parking from HOA. Gated complex in the heart of Artesia (Island Village Community) with swimming pool Jacuzzi club house and professionally landscaped greenbelt. Excellent location with a short walk (est. 5 mins) to lots of Shops/Restaurants McDonald & supermarket. It's part of award winning ABC School District, and close to ABC Adult School. Easy access to 91 & 605 Freeway, parks, Artesia Post Office, Artesia City Hall and Community Center, Artesia & Cerritos libraries, large shopping Center, chain restaurants, and much more....Show schedule available daily. Please call agent Jimmy (562) 222-8228 or JJREALTY90703@GMAIL.COM