12236 Meadow Dr

Brand New Remodel - 1 BR and 1 Bath - 650 sf - Property Id: 199707
This is a second floor unit with private entrance. It has been completely removed with new cabinets, flooring, refrigerator, and AC.
Features:
- Brand new Whirlpool refrigerator
- Air conditioner and heater
- Laundry located in detached garage
- Wood floors
- Wood blinds
- Recessed lights
- 2 burner cook top
Neighborhood Information:
- Located in a quiet tree-lined street
- The 605 and the 91 are within a 5 minutes drive
- 10 minutes away from Cerritos College.
- Within 5 minutes drive you will find the best shopping (e.g., Cerritos mall, Target, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Sprout, etc.) and restaurants in Artesia and Cerritos.
- Within 15 minutes drive you will find Long Beach, Disneyland, and Knotts Berry Farm
- Centrally located and within 30 minutes of Los Angeles, Anaheim, Westminster/Garden Grove, and Fullerton.
- ABC school district (residents go to Cerritos High School, Tetzlaff Middle School, and Carver Elementary School)
No Pets Allowed
