12236 Meadow Dr

Brand New Remodel - 1 BR and 1 Bath - 650 sf - Property Id: 199707



This is a second floor unit with private entrance. It has been completely removed with new cabinets, flooring, refrigerator, and AC.



Features:

- Brand new Whirlpool refrigerator

- Air conditioner and heater

- Laundry located in detached garage

- Wood floors

- Wood blinds

- Recessed lights

- 2 burner cook top



Neighborhood Information:

- Located in a quiet tree-lined street

- The 605 and the 91 are within a 5 minutes drive

- 10 minutes away from Cerritos College.

- Within 5 minutes drive you will find the best shopping (e.g., Cerritos mall, Target, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Sprout, etc.) and restaurants in Artesia and Cerritos.

- Within 15 minutes drive you will find Long Beach, Disneyland, and Knotts Berry Farm

- Centrally located and within 30 minutes of Los Angeles, Anaheim, Westminster/Garden Grove, and Fullerton.

- ABC school district (residents go to Cerritos High School, Tetzlaff Middle School, and Carver Elementary School)

No Pets Allowed



