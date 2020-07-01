All apartments in Artesia
Artesia, CA
12236 Meadow Dr
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

12236 Meadow Dr

12236 Meadow Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12236 Meadow Dr, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
pool
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand New Remodel - 1 BR and 1 Bath - 650 sf - Property Id: 199707

This is a second floor unit with private entrance. It has been completely removed with new cabinets, flooring, refrigerator, and AC.

Features:
- Brand new Whirlpool refrigerator
- Air conditioner and heater
- Laundry located in detached garage
- Wood floors
- Wood blinds
- Recessed lights
- 2 burner cook top

Neighborhood Information:
- Located in a quiet tree-lined street
- The 605 and the 91 are within a 5 minutes drive
- 10 minutes away from Cerritos College.
- Within 5 minutes drive you will find the best shopping (e.g., Cerritos mall, Target, Best Buy, Trader Joe's, Sprout, etc.) and restaurants in Artesia and Cerritos.
- Within 15 minutes drive you will find Long Beach, Disneyland, and Knotts Berry Farm
- Centrally located and within 30 minutes of Los Angeles, Anaheim, Westminster/Garden Grove, and Fullerton.
- ABC school district (residents go to Cerritos High School, Tetzlaff Middle School, and Carver Elementary School)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/199707
Property Id 199707

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5441916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12236 Meadow Dr have any available units?
12236 Meadow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12236 Meadow Dr have?
Some of 12236 Meadow Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12236 Meadow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12236 Meadow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12236 Meadow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 12236 Meadow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12236 Meadow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12236 Meadow Dr offers parking.
Does 12236 Meadow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12236 Meadow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12236 Meadow Dr have a pool?
Yes, 12236 Meadow Dr has a pool.
Does 12236 Meadow Dr have accessible units?
No, 12236 Meadow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12236 Meadow Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12236 Meadow Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12236 Meadow Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12236 Meadow Dr has units with air conditioning.

