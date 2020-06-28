All apartments in Artesia
12215 185th Place
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

12215 185th Place

12215 185th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12215 185th Place, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Seller will consider only rent to own option. This gorgeous home is located in the heart of Artesia at the quiet neighborhood and cul-de-sac street. Enjoy this centrally located home and send your kids to award winning ABC unified schools. Assigned schools are Elliott Elementary, Tetzlaff Middle and Cerritos High. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including 2 master bedrooms. Recessed lights throughout the house, updated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans in bedrooms. And Yes, there is central Air conditioning and Heating system. Enclosed patio can be used as a family room. Enjoy good size back yard with fruit trees. There is a hot tub with gazebo for year around relaxation. 2 car attached garage with nice pavers front drive way provides plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12215 185th Place have any available units?
12215 185th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 12215 185th Place have?
Some of 12215 185th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12215 185th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12215 185th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12215 185th Place pet-friendly?
No, 12215 185th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 12215 185th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12215 185th Place offers parking.
Does 12215 185th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12215 185th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12215 185th Place have a pool?
No, 12215 185th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12215 185th Place have accessible units?
No, 12215 185th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12215 185th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12215 185th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 12215 185th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12215 185th Place has units with air conditioning.
