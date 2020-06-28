12215 185th Place

Amenities

Seller will consider only rent to own option. This gorgeous home is located in the heart of Artesia at the quiet neighborhood and cul-de-sac street. Enjoy this centrally located home and send your kids to award winning ABC unified schools. Assigned schools are Elliott Elementary, Tetzlaff Middle and Cerritos High. This home has 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms including 2 master bedrooms. Recessed lights throughout the house, updated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans in bedrooms. And Yes, there is central Air conditioning and Heating system. Enclosed patio can be used as a family room. Enjoy good size back yard with fruit trees. There is a hot tub with gazebo for year around relaxation. 2 car attached garage with nice pavers front drive way provides plenty of parking.