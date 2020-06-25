All apartments in Artesia
Artesia, CA
11628 185th Street
11628 185th Street

11628 185th Street · No Longer Available
Artesia
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

11628 185th Street, Artesia, CA 90701
Artesia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Experience the joy of living in this custom built home. Spacious 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath. All bedrooms are upstairs with large closets. Large master bedroom with double door entrance, his & her walk-in closet, shower stall and bathtub, double sink vanity. Large open space kitchen with center island, double oven, pantry, recess light through out and a sliding door leads a good size backyard. Central air condition and heat. Carpet and tile flooring through-out Cozy family room with romantic fireplace and ceiling fan. Formal dining room with chandelier and beautiful window drapery, open space to a formal living room. Convenient laundry in the garage. Attached 3-car garage with direct access. Excellent location, great neighborhood. Close to commercial area, Cerritos mall and easy access to the freeway. Excellent ABC School District. Don't miss it! This will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11628 185th Street have any available units?
11628 185th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 11628 185th Street have?
Some of 11628 185th Street's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11628 185th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11628 185th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11628 185th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11628 185th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 11628 185th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11628 185th Street offers parking.
Does 11628 185th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11628 185th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11628 185th Street have a pool?
No, 11628 185th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11628 185th Street have accessible units?
No, 11628 185th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11628 185th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11628 185th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 11628 185th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11628 185th Street has units with air conditioning.
