11628 185th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Experience the joy of living in this custom built home. Spacious 4 bedroom with 2.5 bath. All bedrooms are upstairs with large closets. Large master bedroom with double door entrance, his & her walk-in closet, shower stall and bathtub, double sink vanity. Large open space kitchen with center island, double oven, pantry, recess light through out and a sliding door leads a good size backyard. Central air condition and heat. Carpet and tile flooring through-out Cozy family room with romantic fireplace and ceiling fan. Formal dining room with chandelier and beautiful window drapery, open space to a formal living room. Convenient laundry in the garage. Attached 3-car garage with direct access. Excellent location, great neighborhood. Close to commercial area, Cerritos mall and easy access to the freeway. Excellent ABC School District. Don't miss it! This will not last!