Artesia, CA
11566 E 168th Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11566 E 168th Street

11566 168th St · No Longer Available
Location

11566 168th St, Artesia, CA 90701
ABC

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
PRISTINE 4 BED/2 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME UPGRADED WITH CENTRAL A/C, LARGE BACKYARD & GARAGE IN CUL-DE-SAC - This stunning extra large four bedroom two bath single family home features an extra large floor plan with sleek hardwood flooring, ceiling fans, custom two toned accent paint and central a/c and heat. The classic kitchen large cabinets with ample storage space, luminous granite countertops, gas stove and microwave. The bedrooms feature ceiling fans with large closets and additional closets in the hallway linen closets. This perfect home also boasts central a/c, a laundry room with storage and washer and dryer hookups, and a large front and back yard with two car garage.

It is conveniently located in Artesia, easy access to 91 & 605 Freeways, minutes away from Cerritos Mall, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Nearby parks include Ecology Park, Falcon Field and Hermosillo Park.
Part of the ABC Unified School District, across the street from John H. Niemes Elementary School, nearby schools also include Haskell Middle School, Ross Junior High, Gahr High School, Cerritos College and more.

To Qualify:

Credit score must be no less than 650
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We will not accept past evictions, judgement's, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note above list is primary qualifications, call our office for secondary qualifications

For more information on this or any other vacancy, please feel free to contact our office at (562) 924-3858 or apply online at www.borbapropertymanagement.com.

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We urge you to be vigilant in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform all appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Borba Investment Realty, 17100 Pioneer Blvd #400, Artesia, CA 90701. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Moneygram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud users.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1999968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11566 E 168th Street have any available units?
11566 E 168th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Artesia, CA.
What amenities does 11566 E 168th Street have?
Some of 11566 E 168th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11566 E 168th Street currently offering any rent specials?
11566 E 168th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11566 E 168th Street pet-friendly?
No, 11566 E 168th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Artesia.
Does 11566 E 168th Street offer parking?
Yes, 11566 E 168th Street offers parking.
Does 11566 E 168th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11566 E 168th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11566 E 168th Street have a pool?
No, 11566 E 168th Street does not have a pool.
Does 11566 E 168th Street have accessible units?
No, 11566 E 168th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11566 E 168th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11566 E 168th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11566 E 168th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11566 E 168th Street has units with air conditioning.
