Arcadia, CA
Huntington Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Huntington Place Apartments

855 Huntington Blvd ·
Location

855 Huntington Blvd, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 855-E · Avail. now

$1,925

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 865-08 · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huntington Place Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community. The Huntington Place Apartments is located within walking distance to the award winning Westfield Santa Anita Mall, The Santa Anita Race Track, The Arboretum and much more! Our community is also in close proximity to the 210 and 605 freeway making it a breeze to get on the road and get your day started. Huntington Place Apartments offers Beautiful One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments Homes which include two-tone paint, fireplace in select units, hardwood floors, kitchens which include quartz countertops, refrigerators, gas stoves and rangehoods. In addition to all that our interiors have to offer, you will also find a refreshing pool, 3 on-site laundry rooms and much more you will love!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed Restrictions Apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Place Apartments have any available units?
Huntington Place Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Huntington Place Apartments have?
Some of Huntington Place Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Huntington Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Huntington Place Apartments offer parking?
No, Huntington Place Apartments does not offer parking.
Does Huntington Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Place Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Huntington Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Huntington Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Huntington Place Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntington Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
