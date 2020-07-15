Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities pool on-site laundry pet friendly

Step outside to a gorgeous mountain view and enjoy our cozy and serene community. The Huntington Place Apartments is located within walking distance to the award winning Westfield Santa Anita Mall, The Santa Anita Race Track, The Arboretum and much more! Our community is also in close proximity to the 210 and 605 freeway making it a breeze to get on the road and get your day started. Huntington Place Apartments offers Beautiful One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments Homes which include two-tone paint, fireplace in select units, hardwood floors, kitchens which include quartz countertops, refrigerators, gas stoves and rangehoods. In addition to all that our interiors have to offer, you will also find a refreshing pool, 3 on-site laundry rooms and much more you will love!