941 W Huntington Dr # H

***Must have at least 700 FICO score to qualify***



2 bedroom 1 bath,

Upstairs second level unit,

Garden style building,

Carpet flooring,

Fireplace,

Kitchen quartz countertop, stove/oven & refrigerator included,

Ceiling fans & 3 zone wall air conditioning,

Vertical blinds throughout,

Community laundry area,

1 carport parking space included,

Water & trash included



Link to Virtual Tour of a Similar Unit:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TktEZW9whbD



Located within minutes to: restaurants, markets, Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Race Track, L.A. Arboretum. Easy access to 210 freeway, minutes to Old Town Pasadena, Huntington Library, Rose Bowl, Cal Tech, JPL, Pasadena City College, Design School, Norton Simon Museum, Duarte, Monrovia, Alhambra, El Monte,



Tobacco Free Property,



Call 626-574-0828 between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM for same day viewing weekdays.

Call (626) 253-4254 for same day viewing weekends.



One (1) year lease required with security deposit.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,200

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.