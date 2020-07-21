All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 941 W Huntington Dr # H.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
941 W Huntington Dr # H
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

941 W Huntington Dr # H

941 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

941 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bocce court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
***Must have at least 700 FICO score to qualify***

2 bedroom 1 bath,
Upstairs second level unit,
Garden style building,
Carpet flooring,
Fireplace,
Kitchen quartz countertop, stove/oven & refrigerator included,
Ceiling fans & 3 zone wall air conditioning,
Vertical blinds throughout,
Community laundry area,
1 carport parking space included,
Water & trash included

Link to Virtual Tour of a Similar Unit:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=TktEZW9whbD

Located within minutes to: restaurants, markets, Westfield Santa Anita, Santa Anita Race Track, L.A. Arboretum. Easy access to 210 freeway, minutes to Old Town Pasadena, Huntington Library, Rose Bowl, Cal Tech, JPL, Pasadena City College, Design School, Norton Simon Museum, Duarte, Monrovia, Alhambra, El Monte,

Tobacco Free Property,

Call 626-574-0828 between 9:30 AM and 5:30 PM for same day viewing weekdays.
Call (626) 253-4254 for same day viewing weekends.

One (1) year lease required with security deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,895, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $1,200
***Must have at least 700 FICO score to qualify***
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 W Huntington Dr # H have any available units?
941 W Huntington Dr # H doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 941 W Huntington Dr # H have?
Some of 941 W Huntington Dr # H's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 W Huntington Dr # H currently offering any rent specials?
941 W Huntington Dr # H is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 W Huntington Dr # H pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 W Huntington Dr # H is pet friendly.
Does 941 W Huntington Dr # H offer parking?
Yes, 941 W Huntington Dr # H offers parking.
Does 941 W Huntington Dr # H have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 W Huntington Dr # H does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 W Huntington Dr # H have a pool?
No, 941 W Huntington Dr # H does not have a pool.
Does 941 W Huntington Dr # H have accessible units?
No, 941 W Huntington Dr # H does not have accessible units.
Does 941 W Huntington Dr # H have units with dishwashers?
No, 941 W Huntington Dr # H does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 941 W Huntington Dr # H have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 941 W Huntington Dr # H has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007
Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 Bedroom ApartmentsArcadia 2 Bedroom Apartments
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pools
Arcadia Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CA
Rancho Palos Verdes, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALawndale, CAYorba Linda, CALomita, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles