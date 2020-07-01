848 W Huntington Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths unit is away from Huntington Dr.. Beautiful landscaping, community pool with separate man and woman shower rooms by the pool area. It is a quiet corner unit, full of natural lights. Features: Fresh interior paint through whole house, new crown molding in living room and formal dining room, new waterproof flooring in living room, dining room and 3 bathrooms, new carpet in all bedrooms, all new light fixtures and recessed lights, kitchen appliances are new. The unit is located in a very convenient location, close to bus stops, shops and Westfield Mall, easy excess to 210 FWY. It's ready to MOVE IN.