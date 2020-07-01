All apartments in Arcadia
848 W Huntington Drive

848 Huntington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

848 Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
pool
This 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths unit is away from Huntington Dr.. Beautiful landscaping, community pool with separate man and woman shower rooms by the pool area. It is a quiet corner unit, full of natural lights. Features: Fresh interior paint through whole house, new crown molding in living room and formal dining room, new waterproof flooring in living room, dining room and 3 bathrooms, new carpet in all bedrooms, all new light fixtures and recessed lights, kitchen appliances are new. The unit is located in a very convenient location, close to bus stops, shops and Westfield Mall, easy excess to 210 FWY. It's ready to MOVE IN.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 848 W Huntington Drive have any available units?
848 W Huntington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 848 W Huntington Drive have?
Some of 848 W Huntington Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 848 W Huntington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
848 W Huntington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 848 W Huntington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 848 W Huntington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 848 W Huntington Drive offer parking?
No, 848 W Huntington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 848 W Huntington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 848 W Huntington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 848 W Huntington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 848 W Huntington Drive has a pool.
Does 848 W Huntington Drive have accessible units?
No, 848 W Huntington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 848 W Huntington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 848 W Huntington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 848 W Huntington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 848 W Huntington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

