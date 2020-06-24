Two bedroom one bathroom apartment in Arcadia school area. Quiet and Pretty street with Convenient location. Close to everything. First level apartment with Wood floor. Fully remodeled bathroom. One carport parking. Rent includes water and trash. Laundry room has coin washer and dryer. Little yard area good for relax outside.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 775 Southview Road have any available units?
775 Southview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 775 Southview Road have?
Some of 775 Southview Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 775 Southview Road currently offering any rent specials?
775 Southview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.