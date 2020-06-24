775 Southview Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

Two bedroom one bathroom apartment in Arcadia school area. Quiet and Pretty street with Convenient location. Close to everything. First level apartment with Wood floor. Fully remodeled bathroom. One carport parking. Rent includes water and trash. Laundry room has coin washer and dryer. Little yard area good for relax outside.