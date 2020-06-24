All apartments in Arcadia
Arcadia, CA
775 Southview Road
775 Southview Road

Location

775 Southview Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
carport
recently renovated
Two bedroom one bathroom apartment in Arcadia school area. Quiet and Pretty street with Convenient location. Close to everything. First level apartment with Wood floor. Fully remodeled bathroom. One carport parking. Rent includes water and trash. Laundry room has coin washer and dryer. Little yard area good for relax outside.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 775 Southview Road have any available units?
775 Southview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 775 Southview Road currently offering any rent specials?
775 Southview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 775 Southview Road pet-friendly?
No, 775 Southview Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 775 Southview Road offer parking?
Yes, 775 Southview Road offers parking.
Does 775 Southview Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 775 Southview Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 775 Southview Road have a pool?
No, 775 Southview Road does not have a pool.
Does 775 Southview Road have accessible units?
No, 775 Southview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 775 Southview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 775 Southview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 775 Southview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 775 Southview Road does not have units with air conditioning.
