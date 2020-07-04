723 S 2nd Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This charming side-by-side duplex has 1 unit available for rent. Very spacious 2-bedroom with 1,125 square feet (estimated). Really does feel more like a house than an apartment being single-level with a porch, covered patio, and small yard space. Huge kitchen, dining area, laundry room with hook-ups, and the bathroom has a separated bathtub and shower. There is 1 space in the detached garage for storage or parking, and 1 space to park in the driveway. New interior paint, new carpet, new built-in microwave. Landlord pays for water, trash, and gardener. Landlord put on a new roof in 2019. Managed by a local family.