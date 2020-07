Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated pool extra storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

A wonderful complex in the heart of Arcadia. This newly updated 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single level unit is located on the second floor. Very clean and bright throughout. There is a swimming pool, community laundry room, parking with additional storage. Close to Santa Anita mall, the racetrack, restaurants, public transportation and freeway access.