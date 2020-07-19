All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated April 28 2019 at 9:23 AM

628 Walnut Avenue

628 Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Location

628 Walnut Ave, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in the highly desirable city of Arcadia with Arcadia schools and Baldwin Stocker Elementary school. This well-kept home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. An open floor plan with a nice living area of 950 sq ft. This move-in condition home features upgraded floors, newer paint, newer kitchen, central air and heat, spacious bedrooms, and a nice back patio area. This home is clean, inviting and is great for entertaining. Excellent location. Close to schools, freeway, transportation, and shopping centers. Move-right in. Water, gardening, and trash is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Walnut Avenue have any available units?
628 Walnut Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 628 Walnut Avenue have?
Some of 628 Walnut Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Walnut Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
628 Walnut Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Walnut Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 628 Walnut Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 628 Walnut Avenue offer parking?
No, 628 Walnut Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 628 Walnut Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Walnut Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Walnut Avenue have a pool?
No, 628 Walnut Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 628 Walnut Avenue have accessible units?
No, 628 Walnut Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Walnut Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Walnut Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 628 Walnut Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 628 Walnut Avenue has units with air conditioning.
