628 Walnut Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful home in the highly desirable city of Arcadia with Arcadia schools and Baldwin Stocker Elementary school. This well-kept home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. An open floor plan with a nice living area of 950 sq ft. This move-in condition home features upgraded floors, newer paint, newer kitchen, central air and heat, spacious bedrooms, and a nice back patio area. This home is clean, inviting and is great for entertaining. Excellent location. Close to schools, freeway, transportation, and shopping centers. Move-right in. Water, gardening, and trash is included.