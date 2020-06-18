625 West Wistaria Ave

Amenities

Beautiful, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Arcadia. Near Arcadia schools, public transportation, and business centers.



The newly remodeled unfurnished interior features brand new laminate floors, freshly painted walls, and a smoke alarm. The updated kitchen is equipped with new lossy countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers storage, and appliances - oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is a laundry room with a hookup connection for the tenants washer and dryer. For climate control, centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed. The exterior features a lawn, fenced backyard, and a private pool - all perfect spaces to enjoy fun outdoor activities.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the pool cleaning and landscaping.



Additional Details:

With an attached 2-car garage.



Pets are not permitted on the property but are negotiable.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Baldwin Stocker Park, Temple City Park, and Fairview Avenue Park.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5691912)