625 West Wistaria Ave

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!
Beautiful, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Arcadia. Near Arcadia schools, public transportation, and business centers.
The newly remodeled unfurnished interior features brand new laminate floors, freshly painted walls, and a smoke alarm. The updated kitchen is equipped with new lossy countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers storage, and appliances - oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is a laundry room with a hookup connection for the tenants washer and dryer. For climate control, centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed. The exterior features a lawn, fenced backyard, and a private pool - all perfect spaces to enjoy fun outdoor activities.
Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the pool cleaning and landscaping.
Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Additional Details:
With an attached 2-car garage.
Pets are not permitted on the property but are negotiable.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: Baldwin Stocker Park, Temple City Park, and Fairview Avenue Park.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5691912)