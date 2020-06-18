All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 625 West Wistaria Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
625 West Wistaria Ave
Last updated May 2 2020 at 9:52 AM

625 West Wistaria Ave

625 West Wistaria Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

625 West Wistaria Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2928 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Beautiful, 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms single-family home property rental in a peaceful neighborhood in Arcadia. Near Arcadia schools, public transportation, and business centers.

The newly remodeled unfurnished interior features brand new laminate floors, freshly painted walls, and a smoke alarm. The updated kitchen is equipped with new lossy countertops, plenty of cabinets with drawers storage, and appliances - oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. There is a laundry room with a hookup connection for the tenants washer and dryer. For climate control, centralized A/C and forced-air heating are installed. The exterior features a lawn, fenced backyard, and a private pool - all perfect spaces to enjoy fun outdoor activities.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the pool cleaning and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
With an attached 2-car garage.

Pets are not permitted on the property but are negotiable.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Baldwin Stocker Park, Temple City Park, and Fairview Avenue Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5691912)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 West Wistaria Ave have any available units?
625 West Wistaria Ave has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 625 West Wistaria Ave have?
Some of 625 West Wistaria Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 625 West Wistaria Ave currently offering any rent specials?
625 West Wistaria Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 West Wistaria Ave pet-friendly?
No, 625 West Wistaria Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 625 West Wistaria Ave offer parking?
Yes, 625 West Wistaria Ave does offer parking.
Does 625 West Wistaria Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 625 West Wistaria Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 West Wistaria Ave have a pool?
Yes, 625 West Wistaria Ave has a pool.
Does 625 West Wistaria Ave have accessible units?
No, 625 West Wistaria Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 625 West Wistaria Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 625 West Wistaria Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 625 West Wistaria Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 625 West Wistaria Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 625 West Wistaria Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity