616 S 3rd Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel

Brand new Condo located in the Award Winning Arcadia School District. Living area approximately 2,200 sq.ft. Master suite and 2 additional suites upstairs, and a powder room downstairs. Elegant living room with recessed lighting. Gourmet kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinets. Dinning room with sliding door to side yard. Master bedroom with two closets and balcony, master bathroom with dual sinks, tub and a separate shower. Laundry room upstairs. 2-car attached garage.