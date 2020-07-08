All apartments in Arcadia
Find more places like 588 S 2nd Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
588 S 2nd Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

588 S 2nd Avenue

588 South 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Arcadia
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

588 South 2nd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning Siena Villa, crafted by Dexter Development and built by Tipping Development, is a community located within the prestigious Arcadia School District. The incredible, Santa Barbara style gated community has 2 ornamental iron gates on 2nd Ave & 3rd Ave. This 20-unit community features top of the line workmanship and materials, a wonderful open floor plan, casement windows throughout, and a gourmet kitchen with all Viking stainless steel appliances. Additional features include hardwood floors and stairs, 8 solid wood doors, an enclosed loft that can be used as a den or an office, master bath with a huge steam shower, dual sinks, luxury air tub, an attached 2 car garage with direct access, a patio, and much more... The entire beautiful community comes with sophisticated landscaping. Don't miss this rare opportunity! (Some photos may be of other units!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 588 S 2nd Avenue have any available units?
588 S 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 588 S 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 588 S 2nd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 588 S 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
588 S 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 588 S 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 588 S 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 588 S 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 588 S 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 588 S 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 588 S 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 588 S 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 588 S 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 588 S 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 588 S 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 588 S 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 588 S 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 588 S 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 588 S 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Place Apartments
855 Huntington Blvd
Arcadia, CA 91007
Fairview Apartments
1150 Fairview Avenue
Arcadia, CA 91007

Similar Pages

Arcadia 1 BedroomsArcadia 2 Bedrooms
Arcadia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsArcadia Apartments with Pool
Arcadia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CAMontclair, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA
Bellflower, CABaldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles