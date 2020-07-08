588 S 2nd Avenue

Amenities

This stunning Siena Villa, crafted by Dexter Development and built by Tipping Development, is a community located within the prestigious Arcadia School District. The incredible, Santa Barbara style gated community has 2 ornamental iron gates on 2nd Ave & 3rd Ave. This 20-unit community features top of the line workmanship and materials, a wonderful open floor plan, casement windows throughout, and a gourmet kitchen with all Viking stainless steel appliances. Additional features include hardwood floors and stairs, 8 solid wood doors, an enclosed loft that can be used as a den or an office, master bath with a huge steam shower, dual sinks, luxury air tub, an attached 2 car garage with direct access, a patio, and much more... The entire beautiful community comes with sophisticated landscaping. Don't miss this rare opportunity! (Some photos may be of other units!)