Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Arcadia Beautiful Single Story Home! Fresh paint, ready to move in today! Four bedrooms with tile and wood floors. Kitchen is large and open to the great room with views of the garden and pool. Formal living room and dining room perfect for entertaining large parties. Great neighborhood easy access to shopping, freeways and Arcadia schools.