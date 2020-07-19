All apartments in Arcadia
522 W Winnie Way

522 West Winnie Way · No Longer Available
Location

522 West Winnie Way, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Very quiet and convenient location in Arcadia. Awarded Arcadia school district, great Baldwin Stocker elementary school, First Avenue Middle school and Arcadia High school. Minutes access to downtown of Arcadia and Temple City, close to Santa Anita Mall, Race Track, Santa Anita Park and golf course. East access to freeway I-210, I-10, I-60 and I-605. House features three bedrooms and three bathrooms including one master, there are one spacious den could be used as a formal dinning room studying room or the 4th bedroom with window to view the front court yard. Here is the best part of this house: owner just completed and remodeled the whole house, new tile floor, new laminated wooden floor, new paint, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new stove, new hood, new dishwasher, new windows, new doors.... almost everything are new. Skylight in family room, hallway and bathroom. Individual laundry room, attached garage with direct access to the house. Come ! You will love it and would like to be the first one to enjoy your stay. ** TEXT IVY JOU at 626-688-6377 for appointment or any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 522 W Winnie Way have any available units?
522 W Winnie Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 522 W Winnie Way have?
Some of 522 W Winnie Way's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 522 W Winnie Way currently offering any rent specials?
522 W Winnie Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 522 W Winnie Way pet-friendly?
No, 522 W Winnie Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 522 W Winnie Way offer parking?
Yes, 522 W Winnie Way offers parking.
Does 522 W Winnie Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 522 W Winnie Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 522 W Winnie Way have a pool?
No, 522 W Winnie Way does not have a pool.
Does 522 W Winnie Way have accessible units?
No, 522 W Winnie Way does not have accessible units.
Does 522 W Winnie Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 522 W Winnie Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 522 W Winnie Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 522 W Winnie Way does not have units with air conditioning.
