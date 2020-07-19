522 W Winnie Way

Amenities

Very quiet and convenient location in Arcadia. Awarded Arcadia school district, great Baldwin Stocker elementary school, First Avenue Middle school and Arcadia High school. Minutes access to downtown of Arcadia and Temple City, close to Santa Anita Mall, Race Track, Santa Anita Park and golf course. East access to freeway I-210, I-10, I-60 and I-605. House features three bedrooms and three bathrooms including one master, there are one spacious den could be used as a formal dinning room studying room or the 4th bedroom with window to view the front court yard. Here is the best part of this house: owner just completed and remodeled the whole house, new tile floor, new laminated wooden floor, new paint, new bathrooms, new kitchen, new stove, new hood, new dishwasher, new windows, new doors.... almost everything are new. Skylight in family room, hallway and bathroom. Individual laundry room, attached garage with direct access to the house. Come ! You will love it and would like to be the first one to enjoy your stay. ** TEXT IVY JOU at 626-688-6377 for appointment or any questions.