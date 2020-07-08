All apartments in Arcadia
515 Fairview Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM

515 Fairview Avenue

515 Fairview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Arcadia school district! You will enjoy living in this convenient apartment in the heart of Arcadia. This spacious 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms home features wood floor, carpeting and kitchen appliance. The 2nd floor has 2 Bedrooms. A lot of storage space. The 2-car parking space with this apartment. This is light and airy unit is situated in a small 22 unit apartments and close to transportation, restaurants, shops, parks and Arcadia mall. If tenant can do long-term lease, landlord will consider provide furniture.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
515 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 515 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 515 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Fairview Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Fairview Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Fairview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

