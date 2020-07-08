515 Fairview Avenue

Amenities
Arcadia school district! You will enjoy living in this convenient apartment in the heart of Arcadia. This spacious 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms home features wood floor, carpeting and kitchen appliance. The 2nd floor has 2 Bedrooms. A lot of storage space. The 2-car parking space with this apartment. This is light and airy unit is situated in a small 22 unit apartments and close to transportation, restaurants, shops, parks and Arcadia mall. If tenant can do long-term lease, landlord will consider provide furniture.