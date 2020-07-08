515 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors parking carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Arcadia school district! You will enjoy living in this convenient apartment in the heart of Arcadia. This spacious 2 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms home features wood floor, carpeting and kitchen appliance. The 2nd floor has 2 Bedrooms. A lot of storage space. The 2-car parking space with this apartment. This is light and airy unit is situated in a small 22 unit apartments and close to transportation, restaurants, shops, parks and Arcadia mall. If tenant can do long-term lease, landlord will consider provide furniture.