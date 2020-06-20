All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

511 E Live Oak Ave

511 Live Oak Avenue · (626) 665-3714
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

511 Live Oak Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer. As you enter the main floor, the living room complete with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with stainless appliances, modern cabinetry, granite counter tops with contemporary backslash, and designer hardwood floors. The second floor features a luxurious master suite complemented by a spacious walk-in closet and pristine bathroom, three additional bedrooms with ample closets and another bathroom. Lets not forget the private yard perfect for relaxing, a complete solar system, efficient air conditioning, upgraded lighting fixtures, window treatments, landscaped grounds, 2 car direct access garage and a secured gated entry with custom iron gate, too many to list!! Right off the 210 freeway and walking distance to everything: shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and others!

(RLNE4724895)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 E Live Oak Ave have any available units?
511 E Live Oak Ave has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 511 E Live Oak Ave have?
Some of 511 E Live Oak Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 E Live Oak Ave currently offering any rent specials?
511 E Live Oak Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 E Live Oak Ave pet-friendly?
No, 511 E Live Oak Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 511 E Live Oak Ave offer parking?
Yes, 511 E Live Oak Ave does offer parking.
Does 511 E Live Oak Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 511 E Live Oak Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 E Live Oak Ave have a pool?
Yes, 511 E Live Oak Ave has a pool.
Does 511 E Live Oak Ave have accessible units?
No, 511 E Live Oak Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 511 E Live Oak Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 E Live Oak Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 E Live Oak Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 511 E Live Oak Ave has units with air conditioning.
