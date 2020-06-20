511 E Live Oak Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Move into your dream home today! This beautiful home built in 2015 has everything to offer. As you enter the main floor, the living room complete with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with stainless appliances, modern cabinetry, granite counter tops with contemporary backslash, and designer hardwood floors. The second floor features a luxurious master suite complemented by a spacious walk-in closet and pristine bathroom, three additional bedrooms with ample closets and another bathroom. Lets not forget the private yard perfect for relaxing, a complete solar system, efficient air conditioning, upgraded lighting fixtures, window treatments, landscaped grounds, 2 car direct access garage and a secured gated entry with custom iron gate, too many to list!! Right off the 210 freeway and walking distance to everything: shopping, grocery stores, restaurants, and others!



