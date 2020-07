Amenities

PRIME ARCADIA LOCATION! Beautiful spacious home in excellent condition. This home has 4 large bedrooms and 3 baths. The master

bedroom is accompanied with large bath featuring Jacuzzi tub, seated stand-in shower, vanity area, and a walk-in closet. The kitchen

includes granite countertops throughout and a mobile center island. Gorgeous swimming pool with large spa makes the backyard

perfect for family get together. PLEASE CALL TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING.