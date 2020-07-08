All apartments in Arcadia
470 W Duarte Road

470 Duarte Road · No Longer Available
Location

470 Duarte Road, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 beds/ 2.5 baths townhouse with attached 2-car garage in a gated community, Arcadia school district. Stove, built in oven, microwave and dishwasher in kitchen, formal dining room and breakfast nook. Central air condition and heating system throughout. Community has swimming pool and jacuzzi. Walking distance to Arcadia High school and library plus few steps away from Holly Avenue Elementary School. Extremely convenient location to Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita race tracks, shopping centers, restaurants, schools, grocery stores and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 470 W Duarte Road have any available units?
470 W Duarte Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 470 W Duarte Road have?
Some of 470 W Duarte Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 470 W Duarte Road currently offering any rent specials?
470 W Duarte Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 470 W Duarte Road pet-friendly?
No, 470 W Duarte Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 470 W Duarte Road offer parking?
Yes, 470 W Duarte Road offers parking.
Does 470 W Duarte Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 470 W Duarte Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 470 W Duarte Road have a pool?
Yes, 470 W Duarte Road has a pool.
Does 470 W Duarte Road have accessible units?
No, 470 W Duarte Road does not have accessible units.
Does 470 W Duarte Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 470 W Duarte Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 470 W Duarte Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 470 W Duarte Road has units with air conditioning.

