470 W Duarte Road

Beautiful 3 beds/ 2.5 baths townhouse with attached 2-car garage in a gated community, Arcadia school district. Stove, built in oven, microwave and dishwasher in kitchen, formal dining room and breakfast nook. Central air condition and heating system throughout. Community has swimming pool and jacuzzi. Walking distance to Arcadia High school and library plus few steps away from Holly Avenue Elementary School. Extremely convenient location to Santa Anita Mall, Santa Anita race tracks, shopping centers, restaurants, schools, grocery stores and more.