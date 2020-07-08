447 Fairview Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

Primary convenient location with award winning Arcadia school district; close to shops, restaurants, banks, bus stops, race track and Westfield Shopping Mall. Nice multi level floor plan offers spacious living room with fire place and sliding doors open to the front yard for afternoon tea; dinning room right next to bright and airy kitchen and one guest suite on the same level Huge master bedroom with fire place, walk-in closet, soaking bath tub and separate shower; washer & dryer closet on the hall way and another suite on the same floor; one bedroom with 3/4 bath on the first floor. Direct access to 2 car attached garage. Community pool and Spa.