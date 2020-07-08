All apartments in Arcadia
447 Fairview Avenue

Location

447 Fairview Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Primary convenient location with award winning Arcadia school district; close to shops, restaurants, banks, bus stops, race track and Westfield Shopping Mall. Nice multi level floor plan offers spacious living room with fire place and sliding doors open to the front yard for afternoon tea; dinning room right next to bright and airy kitchen and one guest suite on the same level Huge master bedroom with fire place, walk-in closet, soaking bath tub and separate shower; washer & dryer closet on the hall way and another suite on the same floor; one bedroom with 3/4 bath on the first floor. Direct access to 2 car attached garage. Community pool and Spa.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 447 Fairview Avenue have any available units?
447 Fairview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 447 Fairview Avenue have?
Some of 447 Fairview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 447 Fairview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
447 Fairview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 447 Fairview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 447 Fairview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 447 Fairview Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 447 Fairview Avenue offers parking.
Does 447 Fairview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 447 Fairview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 447 Fairview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 447 Fairview Avenue has a pool.
Does 447 Fairview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 447 Fairview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 447 Fairview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 447 Fairview Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 447 Fairview Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 447 Fairview Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

