Home
/
Arcadia, CA
/
445 Rosemarie Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:41 PM

445 Rosemarie Drive

445 Rosemarie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

445 Rosemarie Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
This beautiful south facing home is conveniently located in the prestigious Baldwin Stocker area, one of west Arcadia's most desirable neighborhoods. Near award-winning Baldwin Stocker elementary school. The circular driveway provides for extra parking. Recently remodeled and impeccably maintained, it features recessed lighting, base and crown molding, double paned windows and gleaming hardwood flooring. The spacious, open floor plan includes an inviting living room with a cozy fireplace, which opens into a sun room (224 sq.ft with permit and included in living area sq. ft), a formal but charming dining room with a view of the front yard. The beautifully updated kitchen feature Corian counter top, top of the line appliances, plenty of cupboard space, and a sun-filled breakfast nook. The master suite has the view to the front yard. Newly remodeled master bath with steam shower. The spacious two-car garage, with a laundry area and built-in cabinetry. The private back yard, with its pristine grounds, lush hedges, mature trees, and view of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains nearby, is a perfect refuge for play and relaxation, making this home ideal for comfortable living and gracious entertaining all year round.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Rosemarie Drive have any available units?
445 Rosemarie Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
What amenities does 445 Rosemarie Drive have?
Some of 445 Rosemarie Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Rosemarie Drive currently offering any rent specials?
445 Rosemarie Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Rosemarie Drive pet-friendly?
No, 445 Rosemarie Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 445 Rosemarie Drive offer parking?
Yes, 445 Rosemarie Drive offers parking.
Does 445 Rosemarie Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 445 Rosemarie Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Rosemarie Drive have a pool?
No, 445 Rosemarie Drive does not have a pool.
Does 445 Rosemarie Drive have accessible units?
No, 445 Rosemarie Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Rosemarie Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 445 Rosemarie Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Rosemarie Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Rosemarie Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

