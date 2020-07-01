445 Rosemarie Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful south facing home is conveniently located in the prestigious Baldwin Stocker area, one of west Arcadia's most desirable neighborhoods. Near award-winning Baldwin Stocker elementary school. The circular driveway provides for extra parking. Recently remodeled and impeccably maintained, it features recessed lighting, base and crown molding, double paned windows and gleaming hardwood flooring. The spacious, open floor plan includes an inviting living room with a cozy fireplace, which opens into a sun room (224 sq.ft with permit and included in living area sq. ft), a formal but charming dining room with a view of the front yard. The beautifully updated kitchen feature Corian counter top, top of the line appliances, plenty of cupboard space, and a sun-filled breakfast nook. The master suite has the view to the front yard. Newly remodeled master bath with steam shower. The spacious two-car garage, with a laundry area and built-in cabinetry. The private back yard, with its pristine grounds, lush hedges, mature trees, and view of the majestic San Gabriel Mountains nearby, is a perfect refuge for play and relaxation, making this home ideal for comfortable living and gracious entertaining all year round.