408 S 2nd Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully situated front unit detached townhome (no common walls) built in year 2000, with dual electric Vehicle (EV) charger and second low rate panel located in the garage. This townhome features 3 bedroom, 2 and ½ bathroom, approximate 2,030 sqft of living spaces with an attached 2-car garage, and concreted side yard. Enter double-door entrance into a high ceiling foyer way adjacent to beautiful staircase leading upstairs. This property has an open floor plan with new hard surface flooring connecting the family room with a half bathroom for guest and dining area. Specious kitchen with granite countertops. Newly painted interior throughout. Welcome you to the second floor, is an additional open living space perfect for family entertainment area, or home office. Extra large master suite comes with crown molding, walk-in closet , dual vanity sinks with granite countertops, tub and a separate shower. Another 2 bedrooms and one bathroom are located upstairs which one of the 2 bedrooms also comes with walk-in closet. This property is convenient located in prime location of Acadia and award winning Arcadia Unified School District. You do not want to miss this opportunity!