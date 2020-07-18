All apartments in Arcadia
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

408 S 2nd Avenue

408 South 2nd Avenue · (714) 271-7188
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

408 South 2nd Avenue, Arcadia, CA 91006
Arcadia

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,650

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully situated front unit detached townhome (no common walls) built in year 2000, with dual electric Vehicle (EV) charger and second low rate panel located in the garage. This townhome features 3 bedroom, 2 and ½ bathroom, approximate 2,030 sqft of living spaces with an attached 2-car garage, and concreted side yard. Enter double-door entrance into a high ceiling foyer way adjacent to beautiful staircase leading upstairs. This property has an open floor plan with new hard surface flooring connecting the family room with a half bathroom for guest and dining area. Specious kitchen with granite countertops. Newly painted interior throughout. Welcome you to the second floor, is an additional open living space perfect for family entertainment area, or home office. Extra large master suite comes with crown molding, walk-in closet , dual vanity sinks with granite countertops, tub and a separate shower. Another 2 bedrooms and one bathroom are located upstairs which one of the 2 bedrooms also comes with walk-in closet. This property is convenient located in prime location of Acadia and award winning Arcadia Unified School District. You do not want to miss this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 S 2nd Avenue have any available units?
408 S 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 408 S 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 408 S 2nd Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 S 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
408 S 2nd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 S 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 408 S 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 408 S 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 408 S 2nd Avenue offers parking.
Does 408 S 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 S 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 S 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 408 S 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 408 S 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 408 S 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 408 S 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 S 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 S 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 S 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
