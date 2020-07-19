All apartments in Arcadia
348 Harvard Drive

348 Harvard Drive · No Longer Available
Location

348 Harvard Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007
Arcadia

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Quiet area close to everything
1. Hardwood floor
2. Natural sunlight
3. private backyard
4. Formal dining
5. central AC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 Harvard Drive have any available units?
348 Harvard Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Arcadia, CA.
Is 348 Harvard Drive currently offering any rent specials?
348 Harvard Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 Harvard Drive pet-friendly?
No, 348 Harvard Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Arcadia.
Does 348 Harvard Drive offer parking?
No, 348 Harvard Drive does not offer parking.
Does 348 Harvard Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 Harvard Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 Harvard Drive have a pool?
No, 348 Harvard Drive does not have a pool.
Does 348 Harvard Drive have accessible units?
No, 348 Harvard Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 348 Harvard Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 Harvard Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 348 Harvard Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 348 Harvard Drive has units with air conditioning.
