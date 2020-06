Amenities

MUST SEE THREE BEDROOM / 2.5 BATHS HOME LOCATED IN ARCADIA !!! - Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths home available for lease in Arcadia. Home features nice size living room with fireplace. Separated dining area with immediate access to kitchen. Kitchen comes with stove top, wall oven and dishwasher. Bedrooms all located upstairs with a nice size loft. Property includes a large sized tiled patio great for entertaining. This home is a must see, it wont last long!!!



We are looking for a credit score of 650 and a household income of 2.5 times the rent. No evictions. No pets. No smoking.



*** PLEASE TEXT OR CALL LUZ TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING AT (323)229-1428 ***



No Pets Allowed



